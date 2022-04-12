Boys Prep Golf Churubusco 2nd in match
NORTH MANCHESTER — Columbia City prevailed in a three-way match with Whitley County rivals Whitko and Churubusco Tuesday night at Sycamore Golf Club.
The Eagles carded a team score of 155. Busco shot a 241.
Whitko brought just three golfers and didn’t figure in the team standings.
Alex Hedrick earned medalist honors for Columbia City with a 37.
Columbia City 155, Churubusco 249,
Whitko inc.
Columbia City — Sean Bledsoe 39, Alex Hedrick 37, Andrew Hedrick 39, Kam Hoag 40, Rhet Wilson 40.
Churubusco — Brady Crick 53, Dawson Meeks 61, Joey Eminger 63, Grant Scherer 64.
Whitko — Austin Kreps 55, Noah Burnworth 61, Keaton Cornel 65.
Prep Baseball Railroaders beat by Woodlan
WOODBURN — Woodlan made two early runs hold up for a 2-1 non-conference win over Garrett Monday.
The Railroaders (1-1) outhit the Warriors 4-3, but committed two errors.
Graham Kelham had two hits for Garrett, including a double, and added a stolen base. Luke Holcomb and Peyton Simmons had hits. Kail Baughman drove in Garrett’s run.
Baughman pitched the first four innings, allowing two hits while striking out nine and walking four. One Woodlan run was unearned. Kelham pitched two innings of relief, striking out six batters.
Austin Snyder had two hits and Blake Reed had one for Woodlan. Carter Knoblauch pitched a complete game, striking out 17 batters with no walks.
Chargers get first win
LIGONIER — West Noble won its first game of the season on Tuesday, defeating Hamilton 17-0 in five innings on Tuesday. The Chargers are 1-4 overall.
On Monday in Ligonier, West Noble lost to NorthWood 10-5.
Chastin Lang had a walk and a hit for the Chargers. Elijah Bacon scored a run and drove in a run. Randy Villanueva walked twice and scored a run.
Noah Eash started pitching for West Noble and took the loss. He allowed five runs (one earned) and three hits over four innings and struck out five.
Eagles lose close one at Fairfield
BENTON — The Falcons won 1-0 in eight innings over Churubusco on Tuesday.
The Eagles had three hits against Fairfield ace Alec Hershberger, who threw seven innings and ended up with 16 strikeouts. Cohen Yoder got the win for Fairfield.
Owen Miller drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth to get the win.
Cal Ostrowski took the loss for the Eagles. He threw 7 2/3 innings, allowed a hit, a run with six walks and six strikeouts.
In other area action, Eastside beat Angola 16-6.
Prep Softball Knights outscore Tigers
WARSAW — East Noble improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 14-9 victory over Warsaw Tuesday.
Elliot Rouch, Bailea Bortner and Laney Schlichtenmyer had four hits apiece for the Knights. Sadie Helmkamp and freshman Nevah Crossley both homered. Crossley and Rouch each had three runs batted in. Bortner also had three stolen bases.
Cady Smith pitched a complete game win for EN. She allowed six earned runs and eight hits and struck out seven.
LPC, West Noble win
AUBURN — Lakewood Park defeated New Haven 9-6 on Tuesday.
Megan Knox had three hits and three runs scored to lead the Panthers (2-2). Presleigh Burkhart pitched a complete game victory. Karly Miller and Ava West added two runs each.
In other area action Tuesday, West Noble defeated visiting Hamilton 24-2 in five innings. The Chargers are 1-2. Also, Eastside beat Angola 11-1, and Fairfield defeated Churubusco 5-2.
Garrett girls shut out by Carroll
GARRETT — The visiting Carroll Chargers scored five times in the first inning and continued to add to their lead in a 14-0 win over Garrett Monday.
The Railroaders (0-2) were held to one hit, a single by Laney Miller. Carroll pitcher Delaney Connor struck out 14 and walked just three.
The game was called after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Prep Track & Field PH girls, Laker boys win
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Prairie Heights girls defeated Lakeland 89-43 while the Laker boys beat the Panthers 92-40 in a Northeast Corner Conference West Division dual meet on Tuesday.
In the girls’ meet, Allison Steele (800- and 1,600-meter runs), Breanna Glasgo (200, 400) and Alayna Springer (long jump, 100 hurdles) won two events apiece for Heights.
Lakeland won the 4-by-100 and 4-by-400 relays and also got event wins from Arlene Thompson in the shot put at 28 feet, 8.75 inches, Brooklynn Rettig in the high jump at 4-10 and Emma Schiffli in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 9 feet.
In the boys’ meet, Dominic Lawrence won both hurdles races for the Lakers, finishing the 110 race in 14.44 seconds and the 300 in 45.22 seconds. Lakeland took first in all four relay races.
Prairie Heights had firsts from Jaden Daniels in the 100 dash (12 seconds), Messiah Solis in the high jump (6-2), Sam Zolman in the pole vault (11-6) and Hank Glasgo in the 1,600 (4:43.06).
EN splits with Columbia City
KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble girls track defeated Columbia City 76-56 while the boys lost 83-49 in Tuesday’s Northeast 8 Conference meet.
On the girls’ side, Hope Fleck won the 100-meter dash in 13.71, and Emma Forker placed first in the 200 at 27.77. Forker also won the long jump at 16 feet, 4 1/4 inches.
Addison Lindsey won the 1,600 in 5:30.99 and her teammate Rae David took second at 5:41.87.
Megan Seymour took first in the 100 hurdles at 18.35, and Danyelle Jordan placed second at 18.69. Lilly Dechert finished first in the pole vault at 8 feet, 6 inches, and Hailey Holbrook finished second. Sage Lawrence won the discus at 84-4.25.
East Noble won the 4x100 relay in 54.01.
On the boys side, Nolan Rhoades was a two-time winner individually in the high jump at six feet and in the long jump at 19-2.
Chris Hood won both the shot put and discus. He threw 41-7 in the shot put and 132-5.5 in the discus.
The Knights won the 4x100 relay in 46.39.
Fremont boys sweep Hamilton, Eastside
FREMONT — The Eagle boys beat Hamilton 116-5 and the Blazers 73-58 in Tuesday’s track meet.
Eastside beat the Marines 110-1.
On the girls side, Fremont beat Hamilton 95-18, and Eastside won over Hamilton 112-14 and over the Eagles 65-63.
On the boys side, Fremont’s Logan Brace won the 110-meter hurdles in 16 seconds. He also won the 300 hurdles at 44.93 and the high jump at 5-10. His teammate Brenden Collins won the 100 at 11.4.
Eastside’s Alex Diaz won the 1,600 at 5:49.3, and Marcus Diaz won the 400 in 58.92. David Burns took first in the 800 at 2:26. Alex Diaz also placed first in the 3,200 in 12:37.
Fremont’s Anthony Hart won the 200 at 23.21, and Braiden Gaskill finished at the top in the long jump at 17-9 and the pole vault at 11 feet.
Eastside’s Dane Sebert swept the throws, winning the shot put at 50-6.5 and the discus at 161-2. Sebert’s throw in the shot put broke a 50-year-old school record.
The Fremont boys won the 4x100 and 4x400 relays, and the Eastside boys won the 4x800 relay.
On the girls side, Eastside Lilyan Kreischer won the 100 hurdles at 17.24 and the 400 at 1:04. Her teammate Sydnee Kessler placed first in the 300 hurdles. The Blazers’ Allison Hoffelder won the 200 in 28.4, and Joanie Kimpel won the pole vault.
Fremont’s Paige Baker finished first in the 100 dash at 13.48. Her teammate Morgan Gannon won the 1,600 in 6:13 and the 3,200 at 13:19, and Natalie Gochenour won the 800 at 2:48. The Eagle’s Addy Parr won the high jump at 4-10, and Kaylie Zuccolotto took the long jump at 12-10.
Hamilton’s Caylie Kaiser won the discus at 78-8 and the shot put at 27-2.
The Eastside girls won the 4x800 and 4x400 relays, and the Fremont girls won the 4x100 relay.
Prep Girls Tennis Hornets win 2022 opener
NEW HAVEN — Angola opened its season with a 5-0 win over New Haven Tuesday. The Hornets only lost three games in the non-conference dual.
Angola won the junior varsity dual 3-0. Reese Webber and Karly Nelson both won singles matches 8-1 for the Hornets, and the doubles team of Olivia Stoy and Evelyn Stoy also won by an 8-1 score.
Angola 5, New Haven 0
Singles: 1. Elina Locane (A) def. Snodgrass 6-0, 6-0. 2. Ellie Aldred (A) def. Snodgrass 6-0, 6-0. 3. McKenna Powers (A) def. Colin 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Brea Harris-Mya Ball (A) def. Rowland-Clark 6-1, 6-0. 2. Kaylee Wise-Allie Christman (A) def. Didion-Casiano 6-0, 6-1.
LPC fall to Braves
FORT WAYNE — Lakewood Park Christian lost to Blackhawk Christian 4-1 Tuesday at Kreager Park. The lone Panther victory came from Olivia Crider at No. 2 singles.
Westview downs Wawasee
SYRACUSE — Westview defeated Wawasee 3-2 Tueday night.
Westview won at two of the three singles positions with wins from Maddie Stults at No. 2 singles, and Bailey Kenner won at No. 3 singles. Ella Clark and Ava Brown also won at No. 1 doubles.
Westview 3, Wawasee 2
Singles: 1. Farrington (WA) def. Riegsecker (WV) 6-2, 6-2. 2. Stults (WV) def. Jackson (WA) 6-1, 6-0. 3. Kenner (WV) def. Taylor (WA) 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Clark-Brown (WV) def. Clark-Vector (WA) 6-2, 6-3. 2. Beer-Jamora (WA) def. Miller-Osorio-Luna (WV) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.
College Lacrosse
MIAA honors Trine’s DiPaolo
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University sophomore goalkeeper Nick DiPaolo was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Men’s Lacrosse Defensive Athlete of the Week on Monday for last week’s efforts.
DiPaolo made 14 saves, fielded two groundballs, caused a turnover and had his first collegiate assist in the Thunder’s 10-6 home win over Alma on Saturday. That was Trine’s only game last week.
