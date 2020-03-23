Prep Basketball
Heights' Perkins earns Cato Scholarship
IHSAA — The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced this year’s group of 13 senior student-athletes who will be honored with the 2020 C. Eugene Cato Memorial Scholarships.
Prairie Heights senior Mike Perkins was announced as one of the 13 recipients.
Other honorees include Merrillville's Shamiya Beasley, Plymouth's Alaina Clady, South Knox's Mykayla Couchenour, Shenendoah's Rylee Johnson, Henryville's Logan Owens, Rising Sun's Kinsey Price, Bloomfield's Turner Royal, New Castle's Cooper Rusch, Decatur Central's Kenzee Smith, Evansville North's Savannah Strieter, South Putnam's Abigail Teipen and Brownsburg's Hannah Tippets.
These well-rounded, positive role models have demonstrated excellence in academics, school and community involvement, character, sportsmanship and citizenship.
Each individual will receive a $2,500 scholarship for their prep accomplishments and be recognized at this year’s Thomas A. Brady Sports Achievement Awards Dinner established by Methodist Sports Medicine. The upcoming dinner was recently postponed due to current events and will be rescheduled for a later date to be announced.
Perkins is a three-sport athlete with 3.9 GPA, ranking 10th in his class. A four-year varsity letter winner in basketball and track and field. He also competes in tennis, where he has earned two varsity letters.
He is also a member of the Future Farmers of America where he has been involved in numerous competitions. Perkins is also a member of the National Honor Society and holds the role of vice president of his class. Through his youth group, Perkins has volunteered by raking leaves for elderly couples, assisting with canned food drives, and organizing games for young kids to participate in.
Perkins has also been a 10-year 4-H member, winning grand-champion twice. He plans on attending Purdue University in the fall.
