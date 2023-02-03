ALBION — Westview’s girls basketball survived another 2A Central Noble Sectional game where the opponent led for much of the contest to reach tonight’s final.
The Warriors forced overtime against Fremont and blanked the Eagles 9-0 in the extra session to win 39-30.
Westview will play the host Cougars in the sectional final today at 7:30 p.m. CN defeated Eastside in the second semifinal 51-42 on Friday. A story on that second game will be online at kpcnews.com today.
In the first semifinal, Fremont (8-15) led 19-13 at the half and had its chances to win in regulation. But the Eagles struggled to build momentum offensively, only scoring three points in the third quarter.
Senior Sara Lapp led the Warriors with 17 points and six rebounds. Morgan Riegsecker had 10 points and seven rebounds, and senior point guard Andrea Miller scored nine points with nine boards.
Sophomore Addy Parr had 22 points and 15 rebounds. Senior Natalie Gochenour had four points, five rebounds and two steals.
Garrett 44, Concordia 38
In the second semifinal of the 3A Concordia Sectional, the Railroaders survived a fourth quarter comeback attempt by the host Cadets to win.
Even after picking up her fourth foul early in the fourth quarter, senior Bailey Kelham played big down the final stretch and led Garrett with 33 points.
The Railroaders (13-11) will play Woodlan (20-4) in the sectional final today at 7:30 p.m. The Warriors defeated Heritage in the first semifinal Friday 45-34.
Lakewood Park 47,
Elkhart Christian 30
In the second semifinal of the 1A Blackhawk Christian Sectional, the Panthers advanced to their first sectional final since 2018.
After leading 17-13 at the half, LPC outscored the Eagles 30-17 in the second half to pull away.
Lakewood Park (10-13) will play Bethany Christian (20-3) in the sectional final today at 7:30 p.m. The Bruins eked past the host Braves in the first semifinal Friday 33-32.
