WATERLOO — DeKalb County’s football pipeline to Wabash College flows on.
DeKalb senior Hoyt Stafford committed recently to play football for the Little Giants.
“It feels great. It’s definitely been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember,” Stafford said.
Stafford said he’ll continue as an offensive lineman at Wabash. In his senior year at DeKalb, he earned All-Northeast 8 Conference honorable mention honors as a guard. The Barons averaged 264 yards a game rushing as they went 8-3, the program’s most victories since 2003.
Stafford plans to major in economics. He joins teammate Landon Miller and Garrett’s Cole Bergman as a Wabash signee.
“When I went to the campus, it felt like home,” Stafford said. “It was somewhere I could see myself the next four years.”
Miller will play for coach Don Morel, who will be entering his fifth year as head coach. Prior to that, he was an assistant at Wabash four years.
The Little Giants went 7-4 last season and made the NCAA Division III playoffs.
Wabash football is nationally known for the Monon Bell Game against DePauw in the final game of each season. The bitter rivals have met 126 times, and have played for the bell every year since 1932.
Stafford said his experience at DeKalb will help him as he transitions to college.
“I’ve always been taught to work hard and get the job done. That can carry over to all aspects of life,” he said.
