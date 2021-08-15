ANGOLA – The mental aspect of athletics is extremely important, and can make magic happen even if you and your team might not be the most physically gifted.
As the old saying goes, “If you believe it, you can achieve it.” Your mind helps you understand dozens of plays or more, and the adjustments you need to make based on how the opposition goes against you. Your mind is important in taking on a key situation or when things are going against you. Body language is a window into how an athlete is feeling or handling a situation.
But sometimes, an athlete can’t simply shake off what he or she is going through. It has a lot to do with struggling with mental health.
“It’s real,” said 2008 U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist volleyball setter Lloy Ball.
Trine University athletic director Matt Land said, “This is nothing unusual. There is no book to refer to when it comes down to this... You know when you have a broken leg, but you don’t know how the wires are connected in the brain.”
They can’t make a clean throw (remember former Major League Baseball players Steve Sax and Chuck Knoblauch) or a particular maneuver. And it can go much deeper. Relationships, physical health and pursuing a goal could affect mental health.
Struggling with mental health really came to light during the Tokyo Summer Olympics, which ended last weekend. The big story was American star gymnast Simone Biles opting out for much of the gymnastics competition for the sake of looking out for her mental well-being.
Biles was dealing with the twisties, which means she had the sudden inability to do requisite spins for a particular maneuver. It led to her losing awareness of where she was in the air and did not have an idea of how she would land. That could have had severe physical consequences, like injuring legs, head or neck.
“In high school, there’s anxiety and nerves. In the Olympics, amplify that by a billion, and people are watching on NBC,” Ball said. “Anxiety is at all new levels.
“I can’t do what Simone does. I might have yips on my serves, but it is not as intense,” he continued. “It’s terrible to not put yourself out there when you can’t feel you can do it. You can’t explain why. But you have to trust the fact of how great she is and people should remember that.
“Is it fair to judge her? Absolutely not… I’m proud of her for sharing how she was feeling.”
Other Olympians who have dealt with or are still dealing with mental health problems are Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka, American sprint standout Noah Lyles and U.S. marathon bronze medalist Molly Seidel, a former multiple national championship 10,000-meter runner at Notre Dame from 2012-16.
Osaka has dealt with her issues for much of the summer, mentioning being uncomfortable talking to the media, and opted out of the French Open and Wimbledon to focus on her mental health. Lyles admitted taking antidepressant medication in order to feel better. Seidel had obsessive-compulsive disorder, depression and anxiety, and that contributed to her having an eating disorder.
“It’s great that all these athletes are coming forward. We’re not alone. It’s okay to be vulnerable,” said Alex Cool, a coach at Angola’s Tri-State Gymnastics gym and a two-time state-qualifying gymnast all-around during her high school days at Hamilton from 2013 and 2014.
Local gymnasts relate
Area gymnasts really understand what Biles went through. Some gymnasts past and present shared their mental blocks in a recent round table discussion at Tri-State Gymnastics with coach and gym co-owner Misti Evans.
Gymnastics is pretty much the family business for Evans. She owns the TSG with her husband Kadish. It’s a year-round job training dozens and dozens of girls from a very young age to college age. Their daughters Avery and Ashtyn are long-time club gymnasts. They all understand the high level of commitment it takes to be good and the physical grind the girls go through, and all the potential downfalls that pop up. Strong personalities develop.
“It can be a rough time because they are perfectionists. It can be detrimental to the thought process,” Misti Evans said.
Even the best of them sometimes can not execute certain elements in their routines.
Avery Evans, a member of Trine’s acrobatics and tumbling team, had the same twisties that shut down Biles during the Olympics. Evans suffered the twisties when she was a Level 8 club gymnast.
“I forgot how to twist,” Evans said. “A lot comes on when you put pressure to twist and the system shuts down. You can’t tell where you are at in the air.
“Obviously, it was very scary. You don’t trust your body. It’s very nervewracking.”
Evans made adjustments. In trying to back tumble, she took the back handspring out of that pass to simplify that part of her routine. Then she placed more of an emphasis on front tumbling and became really good and powerful at it.”
Finding alternatives and bringing sports psychologists into play were options TSG gymnasts used to help their situations. But alternative avenues in routines aren’t always allowed.
Lauren Blythe could not do a back pass in her floor exercise routines. It was a mental block for a long time for the current DeKalb High School senior who has also qualified for state. She saw a sports psychologist, and she said it worked a little bit.
That back pass was requirement in a club level she was competing in. She worked around it, focusing on front passes. But she has to test out that level.
“It was what if?” Blythe said. “What if all these bad things happen? I never got over it.”
Fearing what bad could happen gets to gymnasts at all levels, even a state champion in her favorite event like Ashtyn Evans. That bad happened during the practice session at Ball State University’s Worthen Arena the day before the 2020 Indiana High School Athletic Association State Gymnastics Finals. She fell off of one of the bars in the uneven bars and landed head first. She was sore enough to not be able to compete the next day.
“I think Ashtyn’s pressure from freshman to sophomore year with expectations… leads into the bar fall and fears,” Misti Evans said.
However, a year later, with the fall somewhere in her head, Ashtyn Evans overcame that event in the very same building to hit her routine on the uneven bars and score a 9.725 to share a state title in that event with Chesterton’s Mia Pak.
TSG gymnasts shared their mental hurdles. For Cool, it was the back handspring to a full layout. For Bailey Lanoue, who is an eighth grader at Angola Middle School, she could do a roundoff on the balance beam in competition, but not in practice over two and a half months this past season.
These types of mental struggles make it hard for parents to watch, like Bailey’s mother Ortha Lanoue. Understanding Bailey has enough pressure from within and perhaps feeling she is letting others down, Ortha tries to provide support without adding pressure and continues to tell Bailey to listen to her coaches. To say something like, “You can do it, you did it before,” may not be constructive and can add to the pressure and mental struggles.
Tough times during and
after playing careers
For Ball, his quest for Gold and the sacrifices he made to play a sport he loves weighed heavily on him. He played professional volleyball overseas for clubs in Japan, Italy, Greece and Russia from 1996 to 2012 and away from wife Sarah and children Dyer and Mya quite a bit.
“I would not use the word depressed. But you are definitely down-spirited along the way,” Lloy said. “The guys will want to go out and I missed coming home to the kids. For sure it was mentally frustrating because it was not the perfect situation.
“Then it’s compounding the stress of not having won a gold medal. In 2000, we were 0-5. In 2004, we finished in fourth place.”
Lloy Ball credited 2008 U.S. Olympic men’s volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon for taking pressure off the veteran setter in his fourth and final Olympic run. McCutcheon made sure Ball was another one of the guys instead of being more in the forefront and limited his media availability.
“Hugh asked me to come back for the fourth try and told me to ‘play with the friends you’ve played with for the last 10 years and set the best you can. I’ll coach the team,’ “ Ball said.
Athletes sometimes have trouble when their playing career ends. In separate interviews, Ball and Cool had similar thoughts. Nothing beats playing and performing, but you got to find the right way to be productive after the playing career ends.
“It gets harder finding out what’s next. Sitting at home gets old,” Ball said.
“I enjoy both coaching and running the academy, but it’s not the same as playing. To fill the void, it’s important to be active in a way that outwardly helps others.”
Ball has done that by opening a volleyball training facility in Angola in 2018, the Ball Sports Academy. It’s the home of the Team Pineapple volleyball club and hosts various tournaments and camps.
Cool has joined the coaching ranks at her old training grounds at TSG.
“You have to re-invent yourself in a way,” she said. “I wanted to still be involved. I returned by coaching in gymnastics. Kids look up to me. I’ve been through it. By watching, I can tell them what I’m seeing.
“It’s a different spectrum, but it’s very satisfying. I need it, and they want to learn.”
Helping those struggling
Those struggling with mental health might not clearly express they have a problem. It’s embarrassing and displays weakness. It takes a network of people to notice signs, from peers to community members to support staff.
Athletes being withdrawn and not being themselves are tell-tale signs. A hard worker is not working hard, and that person who is always first to the gym is not.
Ball and Land said it is best to evaluate student-athletes on a case-by-case basis. Ball also said it is helpful to understand family background.
“Talk to me. Talk to coaches. Talk to your parents,” Ball said. “If you bottle stuff up, it can burst at the wrong time.”
Trine University has a pretty extensive network in place to help students struggling with mental health, including fellow students, coaches and professors. Counselors and academic advisors are in place in the school’s Academic Success Center. Even custodial and cafeteria staff have some training to see warning signs.
“It’s difficult for them to admit weakness. We provide a meaningful outlet for conversation,” Land said. “We provide an environment that encourages students to reach out, and that comes down to trust and loyalty.
“We have a way to find out. We have counselors with a lot of training in that area. Depending how the conversation goes, we figure out what the next steps are,” he continued. “You have to take bias out of it and you have to have relationship time built up.
“It’s a campus-wide initiative. Staff, faculty and administration are tuned into the students’ health, and I mean every individual student.”
What has been beneficial to student-athletes and their mental health was the return to competition last fall after roughly a four-month shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Spring sports in the high school and college ranks were canceled in 2020.
Trine was more in the minority nationally as it attempted to have a fall sports season. Seasons were modified and shortened for Thunder fall and winter sports for the remainder of 2020. There were bumps in the road with team outbreaks and close contact postponing competitions, and wearing masks in competition and practice were commonplace.
“The best way we dealt with it was by practicing and playing our games,” Land said. “It proved to be pretty effective.”
Ball said, “We need to be around other people. We can’t live in a bubble. We need to drift off to other places.”
