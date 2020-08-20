GARRETT — While every soccer coach appreciates seeing his team jump out to a quick lead, Garrett coach Doug Klopfenstein may be even happier with the diversity of his scoring and his team’s defensive performance.
Senior Blake Ratcliffe found the back of the net just 1 minute, 15 seconds into Thursday’s match with Lakeland after netminder Max Canteras was unable to contain the ball.
The Railroaders added first-half goals from junior Jasen Bailey, senior Kenan Kennedy and freshman Chase Leech on the way to a 7-1 romp over the Lakers.
Garrett improved to 3-0 on the young season, with all three wins coming in the span of four days.
“Our whole goal this year is we had to find a way to score where it’s just not one guy doing all the scoring, and we’re doing that right now,” Klopfenstein said.
“The other thing I notice, and maybe you don’t notice from the scores, but our defense has been solid,” he added. “We’re doing a really nice job right now. It doesn’t mean it’s going to last all year, but right now, our defense is solid.”
The Railroaders limited Lakeland to just five shots on goal for the game — three in the first half — and kept senior Mason Douglas contained most of the contest.
After Ratcliffe’s goal, Bailey tallied, tucking in a crossing pass from Kennedy with 24:46 left in the half.
Garrett continued to control the action. Canteras got his mitts on Kennedy’s shot from the left side, but the ball’s momentum enabled it to trickle through into the net for a 3-0 lead with just over 10 minutes left in the half.
Less than five minutes later, Leech scored on a Zak Klopfenstein feed for a 4-0 advantage.
“That set the tone,” coach Klopfenstein said afterwards. “I’ve said this after the first couple of games and I’ll say it again, I’m just so proud of these boys; that’s three games in four days.
“You don’t do that at any level; college, professional, Premier League,” he stated. “They just showed a lot of heart tonight and they played hard.”
Five minutes into the second half, Kennedy notched his second goal of the night. Just past the midway mark of the half, Zak Klopfenstein made a nice lead pass to freshman Zach Presswood, who did the rest for a 6-0 lead.
Lakeland snapped the shutout when Douglas was able to break free and his shot found the far corner past Garrett goalie Nick Barden. Zach Seban’s goal with 6:17 to play closed the scoring for the Railroaders.
The Railroaders host Woodlan Tuesday.
