AUBURN — Lakeland had one big inning, then used some strong hitting to keep the pressure on Lakewood Park Christian in Saturday’s baseball game.
The Lakers sent 13 batters to the plate and scored eight times in the third, and were able to keep the Panthers at arm’s length in a 13-7 victory.
Leadoff batter Colton Isaacs went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and two stolen bases to pace a 15-hit effort for the Lakers (2-2). Bracey Shepherd was 3-for-5 in the three slot and drove in two.
“We were happy with our bats today,” Lakeland coach Michael Isaacs said. “Our pitching was so-so. (Lakewood Park) swung the bats pretty well. Defense we got some bad hops. We’ve just got to throw more strikes.”
Lakeland collected six hits in its big inning, which wiped out an early 2-0 Panther lead. Three errors and a balk helped the visitors along.
“We’re a scrappy team, but we can’t keep giving stuff away,” Lakewood Park coach Scott Boles said. “We had some improvements. We didn’t have a lot of third-strike looking. We went down swinging, or put the ball in play and made them make plays.
“Our baserunning was great today. That’s one area where we’ve improved a ton.”
The Panthers (0-3) stole three bases in the second. Trenton Chalfant stole second and third after reaching on an error, and came in on a hit by Jared Jewel.
Lakewood Park’s other hits came in the fourth on a double by Grant Merkel and a triple by Logan Bortner. The Panthers scored three times in the inning to pull within 9-5. Bortner had two RBIs in the game.
Lakeland used four different pitchers, which Coach Isaacs said he planned to do with the team coming off spring break. After Colton Isaacs and Blake Sturdivant had RBIs to increase the lead to six in the top of the sixth, Brayden Bontrager took over on the mound and closed out the win with two perfect innings, striking out four.
Sturdivant had three RBIs for the day, and Bontrager drove in two with a pair of sacrifice flies.
Freshman Corbin White moved out from behind the plate and ate up the last four innings on the mound for the Panthers, allowing four earned runs and striking out six.
“We’ve gone against two 3A schools (Garrett and Lakeland) and gone toe-to-toe with them,” Boles said. “We’ve gone seven innings with people we’d go five with in the past. Changes are being made.”
Lakeland faces a grueling week, starting with a game against Prairie Heights at Parkview Field in Fort Wayne Tuesday. The Lakers will also face Westview and Angola in Northeast Corner Conference play with a game against Northridge thrown in.
“That’s probably our hardest week all season, that first week of conference play,” Coach Isaacs said.
