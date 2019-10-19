MARION — In the biggest moment in Lakewood Park boys soccer history, head coach Daron White sent a freshman to take the regional-clinching penalty kick.
Gabe Hallam calmly approached his kick and aimed right. His attempt hit the gloves of the Park Tudor keeper, but the shot had enough leg on it for it to keep spinning and roll inside the right post to give Lakewood Park its first-ever regional title. The Class 1A No. 7 Panthers upset No. 1 Park Tudor 2-1 (5-4 in penalty kicks) in the Class 1A Marion Regional final.
“He is rock solid,” White said of Hallam. “We’ve been working on PKs the last two weeks. He’s been rock solid, and he is so calm, nothing rattles him, doesn’t have highs, doesn’t have lows. So when we went to him, I knew he had it.”
Hallam’s goal was needed because he was the last player to take a penalty kick. Lakewood keeper Josh Pike saved Park Tudor’s third penalty shot, giving the advantage to LPC.
“That was incredible, and he deserves it so much,” White said of Pike. “I’m so happy for him as a senior. He’s had an up-and-down season, and for him to have that and win it for us was incredible.”
“It was just a feeling of ‘Oh God, please help me make these saves for my team.” Pike said. “I knew our field players would be consistent and put it in the back of the net. I was just hoping I got one, because it only takes one.”
Saturday’s game was the second trip to the regional final in program history. The first came in 2010. Nine years later, it took every bit of energy to bring home the first title.
“This is a great step. We’ve been so close. We’ve had so many teams win sectionals and then get to regionals and be close,” White said. “So to finally get over that hump is awesome. I’m so happy for these kids. It’s just incredible.”
“It means so much. We’ve worked hard for it. No (Lakewood) team has won a regional title before. The effort and the work that we put in is immense. We’re so grateful for this opportunity and grateful that the ball rolled in,” Pike said. “Park Tudor is a great team with a great season. They played really well against us, and luckily, we came out with the win.”
The Panthers had a chance to score in the first three minutes of the match off a throw-in. The toss was thrown near the goal, where Colton White headed it to Weston Roth, who was streaking towards the goal, but his shot was wide.
A few minutes later, a free ball rolled around the box in front of the Lakewood Park goal and Park’s Jeremy Tian was able to get an easy touch on it and scored.
Park Tudor was able to contain Lakewood Park’s speedsters in White and Zach Collins for most of the match. However, Collins was able to get free in front of Tudor’s backline. He dribbled along the top of the box and sent a high-arching shot over the keeper’s head for the equalizer with 18:11 left in the first half.
Ten minutes into the second half, Colton White looked like he gave Lakewood the lead with a breakaway goal, but he was called offsides. Just under four minutes left in regulation, White had another look at the goal, but his shot hit off the right post.
Neither team was able to take the lead in the final moments of regulation, leaving the score 1-1. Both teams had trouble finding a good look in the first overtime period. Park Tudor’s best chance came with 2:30 left in the second overtime with a foul called just outside the box to set up a free kick. The attempt sailed and forced penalty kicks.
Lakewood Park outshot Park Tudor 14-12, and Pike had seven saves in the match.
The Panthers will play Argos in semi-state next Saturday with the location and time to be determined.
Lakewood Park 4, Liberty Christian 1
Before everyone could settle into their seats for the second semifinal match of the day, the Panthers already had 1-0 lead.
Fourteen seconds into the match against the Lions, Collins sent a cross to the top of the box, where Colton White just needed one touch to send it past the Liberty Christian keeper.
“That was awesome to get that early goal, get a little momentum and be able to relax and settle down a little bit,” Daron White said.
The Panthers grabbed that early momentum and ran with it. They possessed the ball and connected on the majority of their passes, which created more scoring opportunities.
“We continued to possess the ball well in the middle and to be patient. We’ve been working all week on the narrow field, and that obviously changes things a little bit in the game. But I think we adjusted well and got a lot of good attacks going,” White said.
Lakewood moved the ball up the right side of the field, and Colton White hit another nice cross into the box, where Collins was left alone. Collins was able to settle the ball and hit a hard shot into the back of the net with 25:42 left in the first half.
Before the Lions had a chance to regroup, the Panthers were on the attack again and Jacob Hallam hit a long ball that found the goal 35 seconds later to give the Lakewood Park a 3-0 lead.
The Panthers kept the chances for Liberty Christian to a minimum all match long and only had one shot on goal in the first half.
“Our backline continues to play great. I think there was only one dangerous opportunity in the first half and it didn’t even lead to a shot,” White said.
Lakewood Park outshot Liberty 19-7 on the afternoon.
In the second half, the Panthers had a couple of chances to extend their lead but back-to-back shots by TJ Faur and Jon Vergon hit iron.
The Lions finally got on the board with 18:16 left in the match with a goal from Joshua Cabello. But the Panthers weren’t done scoring.
With just over three minutes left, Collins hit an absolute rocket from the of the box that the Liberty Christian keeper had no chance of stopping.
