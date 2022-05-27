Prep Baseball 2A Eastside sectional semifinals set; other area games moved around
BUTLER — Adams Central defeated South Adams 8-7 in a first-round game of the Class 2A Eastside Sectional. The Flying Jets will play the host Blazers in the first semifinal today at 11 a.m.
The semifinal games of the 4A DeKalb Sectional were rained out on Friday. They will be played today. Snider will take on Northrop at 11 a.m., followed by the host Barons going against Carroll.
The first game of the 1A Fremont Sectional between the host Eagles and Blacxkhawk Christian has been pushed back a couple hours and will start at noon.
Lakers top Chargers at Jimtown
ELKHART — Lakeland defeated West Noble 7-3 in a first-round game of the Class 3A Jimtown Sectional that started on Wednesday evening and ended on Thursday.
The Lakers led 1-0 after an inning and a half when play was suspended by rain and storms Wednesday.
Lakeland broke the game open with a five-run third inning. Three of those runs came in on a home run over the left field fence by freshman Carson Mickem.
Mickem was the starting and winning pitcher for the Lakers. Caedan Caballero and Jayden Marshall combined to pitch scoreless relief.
Mark Wells also drove in three runs for Lakeland, who will play defending sectional champion Wawasee in a semifinal game today at noon. Caballero also had a multi-hit game against West Noble.
The Chargers finished its season at 3-20.
Boys Prep Golf Warriors fall to Redhawks by a shot
GOSHEN — Westview lost to sectional rival Goshen 166-167 at Black Squirrel on Thursday. Jimtown was third with 215.
Chase Meyer shot a 3-under par 33 to lead the RedHawks, and Todd Kauffman added a 40.
College Track & Field Trine’s Gladieux qualifies for 110 hurdle final at D3 Nationals
GENEVA, Ohio — Trine University junior Jake Gladieux placed fourth in the prelims of the men’s 110-meter hurdles Friday afternoon at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships at the SPIRE Institute.
Gladieux finished his race in 14.35 seconds and that was good enough to make today’s final, which will take place at 1 p.m.
Also taking place today for the Thunder are Valerie Obear competing in the women’s hammer throw at 11 a.m. and Evie Miller will run in two events, the 3,000 steeplechase final at 11:30 a.m. and 5,000 at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.