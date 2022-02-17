GARRETT — You can climb the ladder with Garrett’s three state wrestling qualifiers this season.
Senior Brayden Baker will be making the trip for the first time. Sophomore Chase Leech is going for the second year in a row. Junior Hayden Brady is heading back for a third try at the big show.
Coach Nick Kraus is proud to be taking the three Railroaders, and isn’t surprised any of them earned their way there. He hopes to see them climb the podium to get a medal at the end of the tournament.
“It’s not like Brayden hasn’t been close. He was close last year,” Kraus said. “We knew with the way he’d been wrestling everybody — he’s beaten state-ranked kids, he’s lost to state-ranked kids — he’s always been in the mix. We knew Brayden could do it.
“With the other guys, nothing’s ever guaranteed. It shouldn’t be an assumption, ‘Because I went last year I’m going to go this year.’ They had to work really hard.”
The tournament begins with two first-round sessions Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Classes 152 and heavier begin at 11 a.m. Classes won 106 through 145 will start at 7 p.m.
Winners will be back Saturday for quarterfinal action starting at 9 a.m.
Baker, 32-11 at 145 pounds, will close his career at the highest level. It’s especially satisfying since he lost in overtime in the opening round of last year’s semi-state.
“It’s amazing. It would have been devastating not being able to make it,” Baker said. “Last year I got knocked out in overtime in the first round, so it felt great to punch the ticket.
“I was super excited. I ran over to my family and gave them a bunch of hugs and hugged my coaches, thanking everyone around me for putting me in a position to get there.”
Baker feels he’s better on his feet this year.
“I’ve been struggling with shots a lot over my whole career, so I worked on neutral a lot over the past year. That’s the biggest difference,” he said.
As a fourth-place semi-state finisher, he draws a champion from another semi-state, junior Aidan Torres (40-1) of Chesterton. Torres was sixth at 126 as a freshman and eighth at 132 last year.
“To put it in perspective, Brayden’s wrestled kids who have beaten this kid in the past or been right there with this kid,” Kraus said. “He knows what it takes.”
Leech knows, too, after he made it to state as a freshman fourth seed at the semi-state.
This year’s different, since he won’t be an unknown anymore.
“There’s no sneaking up this year for Chase,” Kraus said. “That’s something he’s adjusted to. When people know who you are, you’re going to get everybody’s best every single time.
“Last year, it was, ‘There’s this freshman. He’s got a decent record.’ That was all there was to be said about him. Now people know him.”
Leech, 38-4 at 152 pounds, is aware of that. He’ll face senior Nick Cicciarelli of Brownsburg (23-5) in round one.
“This year it feels different,” he said. “Last year I was the fourth seed at semi-state. This year I was expected to make it.”
The experience of having wrestled at state should help.
“It’s going to help a lot. This year’s going to be different, since last year there weren’t near as many fans because of COVID. I have been there, so I should have a little bit of an upper hand.
“Just go wrestle. It’s another match. You can’t think about it that much differently.”
Brady knows that from experience as well. He’s hoping to ride a strong semi-state performance to his first-ever victory in the state finals.
“Hayden’s been working really hard the last few weeks,” Kraus said. “He’s trying to do the right things off the mat as far as diet and nutrition. He wrestled really well at semi-state, I would say the best he’s wrestled all year, and that’s exciting to see.”
Brady, 29-4 at 120 pounds, dropped a hard-fought 9-5 decision to Bellmont senior Isaac Ruble in the semifinals. Ruble has been state runner-up at 106 and 113 the last two seasons.
Brady then pinned long-time nemesis Elliott Cornewell of Bishop Dwenger to take third place.
Brady is matched with Princeton senior Jared Dunn (35-5) in the opening round at state.
“Overall, I’ve improved strongly from neutral, top and bottom. I’ve gotten better each week and that’s a good thing moving forward,” Brady said.
He knows that it’s all about one match at state.
“Focus on your match and your match only, and anything outside of the mat is none of your business,” Brady said. “You’ve got to focus on what’s inside of the mat.”
Kraus offers the same advice.
“That’s all you can do,” he said. “We’re aware of who we could have in the second round in all of these guys’ matches, but if we win, we’ve got all of Friday night to look at film and prepare. One match at a time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.