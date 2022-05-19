Prep Baseball Warriors hold Eastside to two hits in NECC win
BUTLER — Westview pitchers Mikah Miller and Matt Mortrud held Eastside to just two hits as the Warriors scored a 4-2 Northeast Corner Conference victory Thursday.
The win gives Westview at least a share of the NECC regular-season championship. Garrett still has a chance to share the title if it beats Eastside Friday.
Miller pitched into the seventh, striking out nine and walking three. The only hit he allowed was a third-inning solo home run by Eastside’s Laithyn Cook. Mortrud got all three outs in the seventh after the Blazers loaded the bases and scored once.
Bucky Lehman had a double for Westview. Lehman, Miller and Mason Wire drove in runs for the Warriors. Dackotia Reed had Eastside’s other hit and drove in a run.
Nick Snyder pitched six innings, allowing five hits and three walks while striking out eight. Of the four runs he allowed, just one was earned. Owen Willard pitched an inning of relief, striking out two while allowing one hit.
The teams traded second inning runs. Westview picked up another run in the fifth and two more in the seventh. Eastside scored once in the seventh and had the bases loaded with one out before Mortrud got a strikeout to end it.
’Busco beats Cougars in extras
CHURUBUSCO — The Eagles took a walk-off victory over Central Noble on Thursday after Keaton Blessing singled to center field to score Wyatt Marks, giving Churubusco a 3-2 win in eight innings.
Blessing (2-for-4 2 runs batted in) and Gavan Haberstock (2-for-3) led the team in hitting, while Keenan Hendricks and Connor Slone scored the other two runs.
Chase Spencer led the Cougars (9-12, 4-6 NECC) behind the plate, hitting 2-for-4 with one run scored.
On the mound, Cal Ostrowski had six strikeouts in five innings pitched for Churubusco (6-18, 4-7 Northeast Corner Conference), surrendering four hits and two runs. Keenan Hendricks filled in for the final three innings, recording four strikeouts while giving up one hit.
Heights stuns Eagles
FREMONT — On the night Fremont renamed their baseball field Probst Park in honor of retiring athletic director Roger Probst, Prairie Heights shocked the Class 1A No. 10 Eagles in a 6-1 victory to knock them out of the conference championship race.
The Panthers defeat of the Eagles was highlighted by a three-run home run by sophomore Krestin Goodman (1-for-1) in the sixth inning.
The lone Fremont run came in the fifth on a bunt by Brody Foulk (1-for-3) to score Colton Guthrie (1-for-3).
Hunter Allen picked up the win at the mound for the Panthers (10-11, 2-7 Northeast Corner Conference) striking out three and giving up five hits in a complete-game performance.
Fremont is now 18-7 overall and 8-2 in the NECC.
Angola shuts out Hamilton
ANGOLA — Angola defeated Hamilton 18-0 at home in five innings Thursday as Hornets pitcher Brayden Mowery struck out two batters and gave up two hits.
Alec Bixler led the team in batting with a 3-for-4, 2 runs batted in hitting performance. Zak Hill (2-for-4) and Jack Archbold (2-for-3) each had three RBIs. Mowery and Landon Gorrell each scored four times and Korbin Roan crossed home plate three times.
Angola is 8-14 (4-6 Northeast Corner Conference) while Hamilton is 0-15 (0-10 NECC).
Prep Softball Lakers defeat Railroaders
GARRETT — Lakeland’s Kaitlyn Keck (3-for-5, HR, 2 runs, 2 runs batted in) homered, Arianna Bustos (4-for-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, 1 run) hit for 1.000 and Breanna Lovelace (2 2Bs, 3 runs, 2 RBIs) turned in a 4-for-5 hitting performance at the plate as the Lakers defeated Garrett 11-0 Thursday evening in a slugfest.
The Lakers recorded 19 total hits for the game to the Railroaders four.
Cassidi Parham earned the complete-game shutout victory for Lakeland (9-13, 7-4 Northeast Corner Conference), recording five strikeouts.
The Railroaders are 6-12 overall and 3-6 in the NECC.
Prep Boys Golf Lakers earn victory over EN
LAGRANGE — At Heron Creek Golf Club on Thursday, Lakeland defeated East Noble 159-169 in what was the Lakers best score of the season thus far.
The Lakers were led by co-medalists Ben and Nate Keil, who each shot one over par (36). Tommy Curtis shot a two over par 37, while Jensen Miller shot a 50 and Tucker Klopfenstein finished with a 52.
The Knights were led by Caden Anderson, who shot a 38, followed by teammates Ryan Norden (41) and Ronan Fisher (42).
The Lakers are 11-2 overall while the Knights are 2-6.
In other area golf action, Westview defeated Bethany Christian 172-205, as Silas Haarer medaled with a 38.
Lakeland 159, East Noble 169
Lakeland: Ben Keil 36, Nate Keil 36, Tommy Curtis 37, Jensen Miller 50, Tucker Klopfenstein 52.
East Noble: Caden Anderson 38, Ryan Norden 41, Ronan Fisher 42, Nate Bowker 48, Caden Treesh 48.
Lakeland JV: Noah Owsley 47, Clayton Trump 50.
East Noble JV: Joey Sorrell 44, Grant Pattee 52.
Hornets defeat Fremont
ANGOLA — At Glendarin Hills Golf Club on Thursday, Angola defeated Fremont by a score of 178 to 185. The Hornets were led by Walker Blaschak with a 43 and AJ Hersel shot a 44.
Fremont’s Lukas Berlew medaled with a 41, followed by teammate Josh Sherbondy, who shot a 42 from Josh Sherbondy.
Fremont finishes the conference at 7-4 and is 9-5 overall.
Angola 178, Fremont 185
Angola: Walker Blaschak 43, AJ Hersel 44, Johnny Hersel 45, Mason Gruner 46, Ethan Plush 51.
Fremont: Lukas Berlew 41, Josh Sherbondy 42, Jakob Allman 48, Luke Campbell 54, Alex Chilenski 55.
Angola JV: Garrett Farnham 46, Carter Shull 50, Aidan Koch 51.
