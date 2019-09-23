LAGRANGE — Lakeland High School senior Jayce Riegling announced late last week that the Northeast Corner Conference Home Run Derby was rescheduled for Nov. 3. It will start at 3 p.m. at Lakeland’s baseball field.
The change of date was made in large part to be compliant with Indiana High School Athletic Association rules and maintain the eligibility of participating student-athletes.
Riegling, classmate and fellow derby organizer Braden Yoder and Lakeland athletic director Roman Smith were in constant contact with IHSAA leadership to make sure whatever athletic event that was organized followed IHSAA rules and did not jeopardize eligibility of student-athletes. So the home run derby will be held the Sunday after the sectional semifinal football games on Nov. 1.
The NECC Home Run Derby Media Day will be on Oct. 30 at Lakeland High School.
Laker senior Kolton Taylor and West Noble senior Hunter Saggars have recently committed to the derby.
Admission will be $5 per person or $15 per family. Sponsorships are available. Outside of operational costs, all proceeds will go to Hello Gorgeous!, a non-profit organization based in Mishawaka that provides complimentary makeovers and cosmetic education for women battling all cancers.
Interested players need to fill out a form of fun facts and email that form and a head shot to Smith at rtsmith@lakelandlakers.net. That form can be found in a link found at the derby’s Twitter handle, @NECC_HRD.
To sponsor the NECC Home Run Derby, email Smith or Riegling at Jayceriegling@gmail.com.
