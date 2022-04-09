Angola
Coach: Brian Miller
Miller enters his eighth year at the helm after coaching the Hornets to a 10-5 overall record and an 8-3 Northeast Corner Conference record last season to tie for third place.
The roster is the same this season minus their top player in Caleb Price, who graduated. The team will be comprised of Mason Gruner, Gage Hankey, Walker Blaschak, AJ Hersel and Aiden Koch.
“We’re looking forward to this year with lots of varsity experience,” Miller said. The kids are excited to play this year and hope to compete in the NECC.”
Central Noble
Coach: Joey Mawhorter
Central Noble hopes for continued improvement with three returning letterwinners. Owen Norris, Jeremiah Imhof and Blake Weeks return to the lineup with varsity experience.
Key newcomers for the Cougars are Lane Norris, Micah Schoeff and Reegan Yoder. Caleb Weaver, Ryan Hotchkiss, Aiden Miller, Jalen Cooper, Ethan Tucker and Jayden Tilley fill out the rest of the Central Noble roster.
Churubusco
Coach: Nathan Wright
The Eagles have room for improvement for this upcoming season.
They have four returning letterwinners, Brady Crick, Dawson Meeks, Grant Scherer and Joey Eminger.
Karsten Courtney is the lone newcomer for Churubusco.
DeKalb
Coach: James Fislar
Fislar will have good talent from which to choose, and competition may be close for spots in the varsity lineup.
Seniors Gavin Morr, Grant McAfee, Kyle Toyias, Bo Potter and Jackson Barth all return with experience.
Sophomore Grant Stuckey and juniors Grant Fetter and Carter Valencic are underclassmen who also figure to be in the mix.
“When you have 7-8 players who can break 40 and 45, it should make for a very competitive season,” Fislar said.
East Noble
Coach: Jason Buchs
After a good first season under Buchs, the Knights are poised to have another successful season.
In 2021, EN qualified for the regional after finishing third place at its sectional.
East Noble returns its top golfer Caden Anderson, who was a KPC All-Area selection and made the All-Northeast 8 Second Team.
Also coming back are Ryan Norden and Ronan Fisher. Evan Bassett is a key newcomer.
Eastside
Coach: Brent Keen
Keen has five returning players from last year’s team, with two new players who will compete for playing time.
Returning are All-NECC player Austin Arnold, a junior, plus sophomore Ashton Bendel, and juniors Lucian Bruggner, Gunnar Czaja and Ethan Kerr. Joining them are newcomers in junior Reece Myers and freshman Exzavyer Roby.
Fremont
Coach: Nick Herndon
The Eagles put together their best round of golf last season in the East Noble Sectional by 50 shots and placed fifth with 334. Playing like that consistently will be an expectation in 2022 with all five starters back.
“We look to continue that,” Herndon said. “We worked a lot in the offseason. I feel like as a team we’ve grown as a family. We may not all be in the same friend group at school, but we can go out and play together and hang out and enjoy each other.
“We continue to embrace the fact that we can continue to get better and we’ve done that.”
Senior Lukas Berlew was a regional qualifier last season. The rest of the starting five is back, too, in seniors Josh Sherbondy, Alex Chilenski and Jake Allman, and sophomore Luke Campbell.
Freshman Ashland Benner will compete for varsity time and brings a wealth of golf knowledge to the team, said Herndon.
FHS also has a golf simulator that coaches and players got trained to use last week. Herndon believes that and the competitive atmosphere from the top six players will help the Eagles as they attempt to start strong this season and embrace less than ideal conditions that often goes with playing golf in April and May in Indiana.
Garrett
Coach: Dave Demske
Garrett returns three letterwinners, including an all-conference performer from last season’s 9-9 team.
Senior Logan Borns was an All-NECC selection last season and classmate Thomas Loeffler earned honorable mention. Also returning is letterwinner Jacob Borns.
The key loss for Garrett was the leadership provided by Colton Weimer.
Demske, in his fourth season, is hopeful senior Isaac Wright, who missed all of the 2021 season due to an ACL injury, and freshman Carter Demske can be key contributors this season.
Hamilton
Coach: Brad Hennessey
The Marines will have four golfers, and will rely heavily on a pair of four-year varsity players, Chase Hill and Caleb Kreager.
“Chase and Caleb have improved a lot over the past couple of years,” Hennessey said. “I am hoping they will continue this year.”
The Marines also have two juniors, Ryan Cool and Kody Ellert. Both are in their second year of playing golf.
Lakeland
Coach: Jon Roush
The Lakers hope to repeat the success they had from their 2021 season with their top three golfers returning. Lakeland won the NECC regular season and tournament titles.
Ben Keil, the 2021 All-Area Boys Golf Prep of the Year, is back for his junior season. Last season, he had a 38.7 9-hole average and had a 77.4 18-hole average.
Also returning are Tommy Curtis and Nate Keil. Curtis had a 9-hole average of 41.5 and an 18-hole average of 84.3, and Keil had averages of 45.3 and 91.1, respectively.
The rest of the roster is competing for the fourth and fifth spots. Jensen Miller, CJ Olivares, Keith Miller, Ethan Rasbaugh, Noah Owsley, Carter Loveall and Clayton Trump will be in contention for the final two positions.
Prairie Heights
Coach: Allison Hall
After losing two to graduation last year, the Panthers add three key newcomers and return everyone else in hopes to improve on a 3-16 record last season as Hall is in her second season at the helm.
Key returners include last year’s All-NECC player Noah Butler alongside honorable mentions Jay Abbott and Brayden Levitz.
The newcomers are juniors Trevor Davidson and Leyton Byler and freshman Austin Milliman.
“We had some rough patches last year and had matches that ended really close,” Hall said, “However, this season is looking bright! I don’t think that a top five finish in conference is out of reach this year and I cannot wait to see what these boys can do.”
Cory Baker, Juan Jimenez also return for the Panthers this season.
West Noble
Coach: Patrick Hicks
The Chargers hope to be competitive in the NECC with a new coach in Hicks. They were 7-11 overall and 6-5 in conference play last season.
West Noble returns four players with varsity experience, Brayden Bohde, Brendan Parson, Luke Schermerhorn and Rodrigo Melchor. Bohde just missed making the All-NECC team last season.
The newcomers are Chris Munoz and Nevin Phares.
Westview
Coach: Jeff Marchant
The Warriors hope to build on a solid season in 2021.
They have most of their roster back from a team that went 10-5 and finished fourth in the NECC.
Carl Miller, Landon Bennett, Nathan Miller, Gramm Egli, Evan Litwiller and Wade Springer all return. Carl Miller and Springer were both all-conference last season. Springer was third with an 84 and Miller tied for fourth with an 87.
The newcomers for Westview are Silas Haarer, Bryan Yoder and Luis Osorio.
