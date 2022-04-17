Prep Girls Tennis Hornets win Warsaw Invitational
WARSAW — The Angola girls tennis team faced some tough competition and won the Warsaw Invitational on Saturday.
At No. 1 singles, Elina Locane placed third. Ellie Aldred won the No. 2 singles bracket, and McKenna Powers took second at No. 3 singles.
Both doubles teams earned hardware. Brea and Ava Harris won at No. 1 doubles, and Alli Christman and Kaylee Wise finished first at No. 2 doubles.
In other area action, Fremont finished 1-2 at Goshen Round Robin on Saturday.
The Eagles beat Northrop and lost to Goshen and Bremen.
At Northridge, Lakeland lost to the Raiders 3-2.
At Blackhawk Christian, the Braves beat Churubusco 3-2.
College Tennis Trine men fall to Hope
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s tennis team beat Calvin 7-2 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association dual Tuesday.
Trine won each of the doubles matches and all singles matches except at courts one and three.
The Thunder are 9-6, 4-2 MIAA, while the Knights are 10-6, 3-2.
Trine 7, Calvin 2
Singles: 1. Harrison Sindelar (C) def. Cole Goodman 6-3, 3-6, 6-2. 2. Aaron Streit (T) def. Adam Zentner 7-6 (7-3), 7-5. 3. Stuart Johnston (C) def. Jaxon Davis 6-1, 6-0. 4. Drew Dixon (T) def. Jared Berghorst 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. 5. Ryan Smith (T) def. Jace DeShetler 6-1, 6-1. 6. Caleb Morris (T) def. Isaac Jeong 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Goodman-Dixon (T) def. Zentner-Jeong, 8-4. 2. Streit-R. Smith (T) def. Johnston-Berghorst 8-5. 3. Jax. Davis-Morris (T) def. Sindelar-DeShetler 8-6.
Prep Boys Golf Haarer second at Goshen Invite
GOSHEN — Westview freshman Silas Haarer finished in second place at the Goshen Invitational at Black Squirrel on Saturday.
Haarer carded 75 and shot one shot under par on the back nine.
As a team, the Warriors placed fifth with a total of 364. Landon Bennett came in with a 92, and Wade Springer had a 93.
Lakeland placed sixth at 371. Nate Keil had the low mark for the Lakers at 88, followed by Ben Keil with 90, Tommy Curis 94 and Jenson Miller 99.
Garrett second at Bruin Invite
FORT WAYNE — The Railroaders were the best team from the KPC area at the Bruin Invitational at Colonial Oaks on Saturday.
Carter Demske led Garrett to a second place finish at 345. Individually, Demske placed third with a 76. Logan Borns took seventh with 84, and Isaac Wright tied for 14th at 89. Thomas Loeffler had a 96.
Fremont finished sixth and were led by Josh Sherbondy and Lukas Berlew each with 85. Luke Campbell scored a 95 and Jake Allman carded a 96.
Eastside was led by Austin Arnold, who finished with a 98.
Heritage won the invite with a 329.
Prep Softball Eastside girls improve to 5-0
BUTLER — Host Eastside scored in every inning on the way to a 14-3 win over Churubusco Saturday.
The Blazers clubbed 14 hits to improve to 5-0 in all games and 3-0 in Northeast Corner Conference play. The game was called after 4 1/2 innings because of the 10-run rule.
Mataya Bireley led Eastside with four hits, including a double, scored twice and drove in three. Faith McClain also drove in three runs. She had three hits, including a double and a triple, and scored four times.
Jayci Kitchen and Grace McClain had two hits each. Kitchen stole three bases and scored three times. Grace McClain stole two bases and drove in one run.
Moyra McAtee pitched the first four innings, allowing four hits while striking out five and walking five. Josie Richman pitched an inning of hitless relief with a walk and a strikeout.
Churubusco scored single runs in the first, second and fourth innings. Eastside scored six times in the first, once in the second, three times in the third and four times in the fourth.
Ashlyn Evans had two singles and drove in a run for the Eagles. Jayden McNutt had a single and Kendall Williams had a double.
Lakeland sweeps Angola
LAGRANGE — The Lakers took both games of a doubleheader from Angola on Saturday.
Lakeland won 8-5 in the first game then 13-2 in the second contest.
In game one, the Lakers scored three runs in the first inning then added four more when the Hornets tied the game in the third inning.
Kasey Priestley led the way with a double and four runs batted in, and Breanna Lovelace had a home run and two RBIs. Kaitlyn Keck had a pair of hits, including a double.
Cassidi Parham got the start in the circle and went three innings, allowed three runs on seven hits with three strikeouts. Keck tossed four frames and gave up two runs on four hits with a pair of putouts.
For Angola, Harper Henney, Eleanore Knauer, Alyssa Kyle and Grace Steury had two hits apiece. Kyle tossed six innings, allowed eight runs (five earned) on eight hits with six strikeouts.
In game two, the Lakers exploded for nine runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Luci Cook, Takya Wallace and Jaden Moore each had home runs for Lakeland. Wallace finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs, and Cook and Moore each had two RBIs.
Keck pitched five innings, allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits with seven strikeouts.
Knauer had a double with an RBI and tossed 4 1/3 innings.
East Noble splits at Homestead
FORT WAYNE — The Knights rallied to beat Homestead 6-5 then lost 13-5 to Northridge at Homestead on Saturday.
Against the Spartans, East Noble scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning to win.
Elliot Rouch led the Knights at the plate with two hits, including a double, and two runs batted in. Cady Smith also had a pair of hits.
Smith pitched for East Noble and allowed five runs (three earned) on seven hits with three strikeouts.
Against the Raiders, Northridge scored every inning to pull away from the Knights.
Thompson had two hits and three RBIs.
Kylie Anderson and Sadie Helmkamp each tossed three innings.
Cougars sweep Tigers
ALBION — Central Noble scored in bunches in a sweep of Bluffton on Saturday.
The Cougars beat the Tigers 17-6 in game one then 10-6 in game two.
In the first game, Central Noble scored four runs in the third, then six more in the fourth. It finished with 16 hits.
Kelsey Egolf ended the game with a three-run home run. Her hit put the Cougars up by 11 to end the game by mercy rule. Egolf hit a solo homer in the second inning.
Haddi Hile went 3-for-4 with three runs scored.
Kensy Kimmel tossed five innings, allowed four hits with three strikeouts.
In the second contest, Central Noble held off a late Bluffton rally.
Libby Goldey was 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs. Abby Hile had three RBIs, and Avery Deter had a double and two RBIs.
Hile pitched five innings and gave up two runs (none earned) with five strikeouts. Courtney Gray also had five strikeouts in two innings of relief.
Heights swept by Warriors
WOODBURN — Prairie Heights had a tough time keeping pace with Woodlan on Saturday as the Warriors swept the Panthers 11-0 and 21-2.
In the first game, Madi Strater recorded the lone hit for Heights.
In the second contest, Trinity Pratt had a pair of hits. Lilli Howe had two RBIs, and Lillie Booher added a double.
Railroaders start hot against WN
GARRETT — Garrett scored five runs in the first inning and led to a 6-3 win over West Noble Saturday.
Maysie Clouse had two hits for the Chargers, including a triple, and an RBI.
Riley Krider had a double and took the loss in the circle. She tossed six frames, allowed five earned runs on six hits with five strikeouts and five walks.
No Garrett stats were available.
Fremont sweeps Manchester
NORTH MANCHESTER — Fremont swept Manchester in a doubleheader on Saturday, 11-9 and 22-3.
During the sweep, Fremont (6-1) set the single-season record for home runs with 13, including one from Sydney Hinchliffe and another by Rylee Goetz.
Prep Baseball Blazers shut out Busco 18-0
BUTLER — Host Eastside scored 10 times in the second inning on the way to an 18-0 Northeast Corner Conference win over Churubusco Saturday.
The Blazers (5-3 overall, 2-1 in the NECC) finished with 12 hits. The game was called after 4 1/2 innings because of the 10-run rule.
Laithyn Cook, Hugh Henderson, Carsen Jacobs and Owen Willard had two hits apiece.
Cook homered and drove in three runs. Willard had a triple and had three RBIs. Jacobs drove in four runs. Dackotia Reed had a double for Eastside.
Ryder Reed tossed a one-hitter for the hosts. He struck out five and didn’t walk a batter. Churubusco’s lone hit was a single by Brennan Gaff.
Both teams have non-conference games Monday. Churubusco hosts Columbia City and Eastside visits Lakewood Park.
Lakers, Hornets split
LAGRANGE — Angola and Lakeland split a doubleheader on Saturday. The Hornets won the first game 17-5 then the Lakers won 8-4 in the second matchup.
In the first contest, Kenton Konrad led Angola at the plate, going 4-for-5 with two runs batted in. Ethan Miller had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs. Micah Steury had a pair of doubles and two RBIs.
Alec Bixler got the win on the mound. He threw five innings, allowed five runs (three earned) on three hits with seven strikeouts. Eli Hendrickson tossed a scoreless inning of relief.
Cole Schiffli, Bo Kerns and Japeth Dominguez each had a hit for the Lakers.
In game two, Kerns went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Mark Wells and Schiffli each had a double.
Jayden Marshall pitched a complete game and gave up four runs (three earned) on seven hits with five strikeouts.
Kyle Brandt had two hits for the Hornets, and Peyton Fulton had a double. Brandt pitched four innings, and Hendrickson tossed a pair.
Cougars fall to Fairfield
ALBION — Central Noble lost 11-3 to the Falcons in Saturday’s NECC matchup.
Jackson Hoover had two hits and two runs batted in.
Cade Weber, Carter Wilkinson and Jayden Stump all saw time on the mound in the loss.
Panthers beaten by Minutemen
DUNLAP — Concord scored in five of the six innings in its 16-6 win over Prairie Heights Saturday.
Sam Levitz led the Panthers with three hits with a double and two runs batted in. Luke Severe had two doubles and three RBIs.
Maverick Deveau, Dylan Malone and Hayden Culler each saw time on the mound for Heights.
Knights fall at Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA — East Noble lost to Mishawaka 4-0 on Friday evening.
Brayden Risedorph started on the mound for the Knights (1-1) and pitched three perfect innings with five strikeouts.
The Cavemen scored two runs each in the sixth and seventh innings off EN reliever Trace Holliday.
Andrew Johnson had EN’s lone hit with a double. He also walked.
Warriors beat by Raiders
EMMA — Westview lost to Northridge 14-8 on Friday.
The Warriors had some offense going early, but could not keep up with the Raiders. Northridge led 8-5 after two innings, then scored five times in the third.
Sophomore Max Horner had three doubles, a home run and eight runs batted in for Northridge.
Braden Kauffman was 2-for-4, hit by a pitch, scored two runs and stole a base for Westview. Easton Bontrager and Alec Titus drove in two runs each. Isaac Heyerly also scored twice. Bontrager was the starting and losing pitcher.
College Baseball Trine swept by Alma
ALMA, Mich. — The Scots beat the Thunder in a pair of games to sweep the series on Saturday.
Alma won 9-6 then 10-6.
In the first game, the Scots scored three in the first inning then four more in the seventh.
Adam Stefanelli led the Thunder going 2-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in. Tyler Robinson also had a pair of RBIs.
Matt Weis and Matthew Martin each tallied a pair of hits.
Bryce Bloode pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowed four runs on 10 hits with a pair of strikeouts. Robert Kortas tossed 3 2/3 frames and gave up one earned run on five hits with two putouts.
In the second game, Alma rallied from a 5-3 deficit with seven runs in its final four innings at the plate.
For Trine, Stefanelli had three hits and three RBIs. Easton Rhodes had a double as one of his two hits. Dalton Nikirk also doubled, and Cory Erbskorn had a pair of doubles.
Four pitchers toed the rubber for Trine. Kade Keele got the start and went 5 1/3 innings and allowed two earned runs on seven hits with five strikeouts. Noah Brettin took the loss.
Reserve Baseball
Knights beat Wawasee, Homestead
SYRACUSE — The East Noble junior varsity squad beat Wawasee 14-2 Friday night then split a doubleheader with Homestead on Saturday.
Against the Warriors, Gunner Willey, Keegan Corbin, Anthony Mitchener and Munk each had two hits. Corbin had three runs batted in and Deegan Munk added two.
Drew Rhodes threw three innings, allowed two runs (both unearned) on six hits with three strikeouts. Parker Kerr had six putouts and gave up a hit in four innings of work.
The Knights beat the Spartans 12-2 in one game and lost 6-0 in the other.
In the win, Wiley, Rhodes and Jackson Leedy each tallied a pair of hits. Rhodes and Cole Strick each had a double.
Corbin pitched four scoreless frames with one hit allowed, five walks and four strikeouts. Tyler Aumsbaugh and Munk each tossed an inning of relief.
In the loss, Luke Mast pitched three innings, allowed two unearned runs with four walks and seven strikeouts. Drake Bruce came in for three relief innings and gave up four runs (two earned) on six hits with a strikeout.
