SOUTH BEND — A tremendous season for the Lakewood Park Christian boys soccer team came to an end Saturday afternoon with a 2-0 loss to Argos in the Class 1A North Semi-state played on Father Bly Field at Leighton Stadium at South Bend St. Joseph.
Chances were at a premium, and the Dragons (17-4) cashed in during a steady light rain in the second half to win their first semi-state championship in program history.
Sophomore Teddy Redinger got behind the Panther defense after a slight overplay by a Lakewood Park player. Redinger fired a straightaway shot past Lakewood goalkeeper Josh Pike for his 12th goal of the season in the 58th minute. Senior Sam Manikowski had the assist.
Argos moved in deep in Lakewood’s defensive half of the field late in the contest and was crafty in the Panther box to get some insurance. Sophomore Mike Richard took a headed pass from Redinger and kicked in his fourth goal of the fall in the 73rd minute.
“He’s a very quiet kid,” Dragons coach Todd VanDerWeele said of Redinger. “As a goal scorer, you have to think about your next opportunity instead of the last shot you missed. And I think he just played.”
Junior Colton Markley made six saves to earn the shutout for Argos. That included a couple better-than-average stops.
“On both goals, one miscue makes all the difference,” Panthers coach Daron White said. “They finished well.
“I’m so happy with how the guys competed,” he continued. “Again, give God the glory for the opportunity to play in this game.”
The Dragons possessed more in the attacking half of the field than LPC did in the first half. Pike dove to his left to make an impressive save on Richard with around 22 and a half minutes left in the first half. Not long after following an Argos corner kick, a Panther field player had to head the ball in the goal box to steer away another quality scoring chance by the Dragons.
Lakewood Park outshot the Dragons 9-6. Pike made three of the Panthers’ four saves. Argos had three corner kicks to LPC’s two.
The Dragons focused on containing senior Jacob Hallam and Lakewood Park’s leading scorer Zach Collins.
“We were concerned about 13 (Hallam). He is a heck of a distributor of the ball and we did not want him to have free reign and find Collins,” VanDerWeele said. “Owen Nifong and Sam Manikowski did a great job of keeping Collins at bay. That’s what you expect out of your senior captains.”
Lakewood Park finished 17-3-1 and made its first semi-state appearance after winning the program’s first regional championship last weekend.
Seniors Pike, Hallam, TJ Faur, Sean Zak, Grant Trammel and Zaavan Clear were part of their final high school soccer match for the Panthers. White enjoyed the journey.
“It’s been great from day one when we started in the summer,” White said. “We are thankful of the fans who made the trip and the wonderful support we received in the school.
“I’m very proud of the players, especially the seniors,” he continued. “The senior group was incredible. Some of them did not play a lot, but we’re thankful for them coming out, and we would not have been anywhere near this if it wasn’t for them.”
Argos will play Indianapolis Lutheran (15-6) in the Indiana High School Athletic Association 1A state championship match either on Friday or Saturday at Fishers High School. When they will play will be announced by the IHSAA today.
Lutheran defeated Jac-Cen-Del 1-0 in the South Semi-state match Saturday afternoon at Seymour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.