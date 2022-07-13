ANGOLA — Depending on who you are, family gatherings can be a joyous get-together from year to year or they can be a dreadful experience.
For cousins David Swab and Patrick Kissane, they look forward to their reunion at Pokagon State Park on Father’s Day weekend every year because it means catching up with relatives as well as a trip to the golfing links at Lake James Golf Club.
Swab’s grandparents, Al and Barb Schneider, who lived in Stow, Ohio, at the time, first arranged the gathering with Kissane’s parents-in-law, Fred and Marie Theis, in 1979. That has continued annually and has included over 100 attendees at times.
“The tradition of going to Pokagon has been going on long before I was alive,” Swab said. “The reason it’s out there is because it was kind of a point that was relatively in the middle of everybody from the family who would be going to kind of limit the driving for everyone.”
This year’s gathering had more than 60 family members, of which Swab said between 15 to 25 people went to the course in the morning of June 18. He added that, over the weekend, relatives anywhere from ages 16 to 75 hit the links every year.
This year’s gathering was a little more special for Kissane and Swab than usual, however, as the two each hit a hole-in-one two days apart from each other.
First, Swab aced the 13th hole, a par 3 from 174 yards out on June 18 with an 8-iron club.
Swab, 17, is about to enter his senior year as a golfer for North Royalton High School, about a 30-minute drive south of Cleveland and three hours east of Lake James.
He said he had started to golf around the age of three or four and started golfing at Pokagon when he was six, crediting his father Brian for getting him into the sport.
“My dad taught me golf and brought me around the game and then I really fell in love with it,” Swab said. “I pretty much put all my free time into golf and practice every day, playing tournaments all summer long. It’s a huge part of my life.”
In all the years he had been golfing, Swab’s hole-in-one at Lake James was the first he ever made.
“My first thought was that I was so happy I did it with people, so that way I actually had someone there as a reference,” Swab said. “I was a little bit sad that my dad wasn't there to see it because I've golfed with him my entire life, but then I was just more shocked than anything. I was just so surprised that it actually happened.”
Unfortunately for David and the other golfers he was with, they didn’t see the ball go in either.
“I hit the ball and I knew it was a good shot, but the green was a little elevated from the tee box, so you couldn't quite see the hole and I didn't see it going off the tee box, and actually none of us did,” Swab said. “We got up to the hole and I was looking on the green side knowing my ball should be on the green, and then my cousin Ryan tells me to either look in the rough because it might have bounced over or check the hole, to which I kind of laughed because I thought, ‘What are the odds of that?’
"So I go looking around in the rough and it's not there either. Then I finally was going to check the hole and there it was. He came up and gave me a hug and then we all kind of celebrated and it was really cool.”
Not to be outdone by David, Kissane aced the 11th, a par 3 from 150 yards out on the following Monday, June 20, with a 7-iron.
Kissane has been going to the family gathering for at least the past 30 years, including through his marriage to his wife for the past 28 years and a few years prior to that.
“I really enjoy the course,” Kissane said of Lake James. “I think it’s such a great layout and it’s an excellent test.”
This year, Kissane played a round with his brother-in-law, Chuck Theis, and a cousin, Doug Schneider. All three of which saw the ball roll into the cup on the 11th.
“I hit a good shot and I knew it,” Kissane said. “On this particular hole, there's a tree that overhangs on the right, but you've got to aim left of the pin anyway because it hits this hill, and then it's going to carom down to the right. That's the kind of shot you want to hit.”
He continued, “We were watching it and it was going right, and that's when I knew it went in because if it didn’t, it would have rolled by the flag. I would say it went in sideways from about nine o’clock. We looked at each other and immediately I said 'that's in the hole,' and sure enough it was. You always hear stories about people that say they never saw go in; I saw this one go in.”
This was Patrick’s second hole-in-one, his first one coming on April 9, 2021, on the South course at Granite Falls Golf Club in Surprise, Arizona.
Kissane, 60, has been golfing since he was 14 years old, with the sport being such a big part in his life that he went to the University of Illinois in 1980 on the Chick Evans Caddie Scholarship from the Western Golf Association, a full tuition and housing scholarship that has been awarded every year since 1930. Today, the scholarship has over 800 active scholars, 14 scholarship houses at world-renowned universities, and 10,000 alumni.
The four criteria for receiving the scholarship are that the recipient must be a good caddie, have good grades, be a good citizen and be under a certain income threshold, all qualifications of which Kissane and his two brothers met.
His father died when he was 14 and his mother was a Chicago public school teacher, the lone source of income for Kissane and his four younger siblings. While Patrick went to Illinois, his two brothers attended Indiana University in Bloomington with the Evans scholarship.
Even before caddying, Kissane had a love for golf despite not having any courses or country clubs near his house in Chicago.
“I would ride my bike five or six miles to the country club every day and look at it and go ride my bike home,” Kissane said. “I wasn’t even good enough to make my high school team.”
His first experience with caddying was in eighth grade of his grammar school when two of his friends had older brothers who were going to caddy at a country club. Intrigued by the idea of making some money to go to a sports camp at the University of Notre Dame, Kissane tried it out himself.
“I remember saving up all my caddie money to go to that camp and staying at the dorms at Notre Dame for a week,” Kissane said. “We didn’t know we were poor at the time, but we were poor. You had your bike and your mitt. My mom was trying to put food on the table for us and stuff like that.”
While Kissane’s father wasn’t an avid golfer, he owned a set of clubs that was passed down when he died that Patrick would use to play nine holes with tees from the club and golf balls he fished out of the lake.
Now with 24- and 25-year-old sons of his own, who have been golfing with him since they were eight and nine, Kissane has little doubt that they plan to take their sons out to the annual family gathering.
“When these holes-in-one happened, they were sandwiched around Father’s Day,” Kissane said. “There’s a lot of father and son golfing that goes on in this and we’re very patient with the young people that want to join the group and start playing, which we encourage. There's nothing better to me than going out and playing golf with my sons.
Patrick added that he thinks that father-son golfing at their family gathering each year is a rite of passage.
“It seems like every time I go out with my sons, I pay for golf. But on Father's Day, my money's no good,” he said. “To me, that makes me a proud dad that A, my boys like playing with me. and B, that they are successful enough where they can afford to take their dad golfing on Father’s Day.”
