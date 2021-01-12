GARRETT — Macy Newman already had some college credits from Trine University, and didn’t see any reason not to keep going.
She’ll also keep going as a soccer player, having signed a commitment to play for the Thunder, who compete in NCAA Division III and the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Having the decision made is a good feeling, she said.
“It’s pretty nice,” she said. “All four years of high school I’ve been thinking about going to college and what my choice would be. This is a big weight off my chest for sure.
“They had an academic program where I could get my master’s on top of my bachelor’s in the time I’m going to be there. The atmosphere is similar to Garrett training-wise, so it’s a really easy transfer.”
Newman said she will major in business marketing with a minor in graphic design.
She played for her father, Bob Newman, her last two years at Garrett. He’s doubly proud as a coach and dad.
“It’s a very good opportunity to continue on and play, and get a great education,” Bob Newman said. “What the high school has done with the dual credits has really paved the way for her and helped make the choice for Trine.
“We’re excited about having a player there, and hope to have one or two that might be coming along. As a father, I’m super excited, and as a coach, I’m very happy for her.”
Newman scored 14 goals and had six assists last fall for Garrett, which had a 7-6-2 record. She had three goals and 11 assists the year before as a junior.
She was first-team All-Northeast Corner Conference the last two seasons and a three-time KPC Media Group All-Area selection.
Newman said she’s played soccer since she was just a tot, but also enjoyed dance growing up. She said she made the choice to go with soccer in the seventh grade.
“I had to pick between dance and soccer, and soccer ultimately was the choice because I love doing it,” Macy Newman said.
