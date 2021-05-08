WATERLOO — Carroll got the ball rolling by batting around in the first inning, and didn’t stop until it piled up a big win against DeKalb Friday.
The Chargers clubbed 17 hits and were aided by six Baron errors in a 22-0 victory in which they scored in every inning.
The game was stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Carroll (14-4) easily gave enough support to senior pitcher Baylee Uhrick, who pitched a two-hit shutout and struck out 10 while walking just two.
Uhrick kept DeKalb hitless until Baylee Doster dropped a double behind first base leading off the third. She later moved up on a wild pitch but the Barons couldn’t get her home.
Lillie Cserep slapped a two-out single through the middle in the fourth for the Barons’ only other hit.
Catcher Madeline Goheen made a statement for the Chargers with a three-run homer to right-center that keyed a five-run first inning. She later added an RBI single and a double while going 3-for-3 in the cleanup spot.
Josie Fett was also 3-for-3 in the No. 3 slot in the order with two RBIs. No. 2 hitter London Cupp also finished 3-for-3 and scored runs in all five of her at-bats.
Courtney Thomas and Lillian Zeidler had two hits each for Carroll.
Leading 5-0 after one, Carroll put up three more in the second as Fett and Goheen delivered run-scoring hits.
Carroll then sent 12 batters up in the third. Zeidler had two doubles in the inning, the second one plating two runs. Kendall Schrock had a two-run single as the Chargers scored eight unearned runs on five hits and doubled their advantage to 16-0.
The Chargers batted around once more in the fourth, adding four runs, with Madelyn Helmkamp coming off the bench to deliver a two-run double. Wallace plated two runs with her double in the fifth.
