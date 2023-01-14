WATERLOO — They hit a dozen threes so it's not surprising their last shot for a win came from behind the arc.
This one with the final seconds of overtime ticking down didn't connect for East Noble, however, and 5-foot-11 Braiden Boyd soared high to snag the rebound for DeKalb as time ran out.
The Barons tasted victory for the first time this season with a 52-51 Northeast 8 Conference boys basketball win over East Noble Friday.
"It was awesome for them. They've worked pretty hard and they've been disappointed a lot," DeKalb coach Marty Beasley said. "We haven't sustained our effort for very long and got down by a lot.
"It was a great team win. We lost our focus a little. We've got to keep learning to play harder longer, but they did a pretty good job tonight in 36 minutes. I'm proud of them. They hung in there, they battled, they competed."
DeKalb (1-10 overall, 1-2 NE8) won it on a three-point play by Caden Pettis with 18.1 seconds to go in overtime. It was fourth lead change in the extra four minutes.
East Noble (2-11, 0-3) took time with 14.3 seconds on the clock, and worked the ball for the three attempt with three seconds left, but came up short.
"It's kind of been our story this year," East Noble coach Brandon Durnell said. "We can't catch a break. We've got to find a way to clean up the little details consistently.
"You look at our three conference games — a three-overtime loss to Columbia City, a last-second shot to lose to Huntington North, a one-point loss tonight — we're right there. It's cleaning up the little details earlier in the game so we're not in those situations late."
Owen Ritchie made eight three-pointers and scored a game-best 25 points for the Knights. Owen VanGessel scored 12 and Nathan Bowker had eight.
Pettis and Donnie Wiley had 14 each for the Barons, Parker Smith scored 11 and Alex Leslie added 10.
"(Post player Hunter) Kline's really good and we rolled the dice a little (with constant double teams on him)," Beasley said. "They about made us pay. That's 12 three-pointers, that's 36 out of 51 points."
Durnell wants an "and" instead of an "or" between his sharpshooter and his big man.
"We need Owen Ritchie to continue to play like that," Durnell said. "Now it's finding ways to get Owen Ritchie and Hunter Kline going at the same time. It's been one or the other. To take that next step, we have to get them both going the same day."
VanGessel put East Noble up 40-38 at the 2:10 mark of the fourth quarter with a three. He then knocked the ball free and Bowker took it in to score for a four-point lead with less than 20 seconds to go.
Wiley drilled a three from the right side with 12 seconds on the clock, however, and it was 42-41 as the Barons quickly took their last time out. They fouled immediately on the inbounds play, and East Noble hit the front end for a two-point lead.
Leslie went to the basket to score with three seconds left to rescue the Barons and force overtime at 43-43.
"Donnie hit a huge three in transition," Beasley said. "They miss the back end of a (one-and-one) and Leslie made a play. He made a great play to the basket."
After two threes by Ritchie got East Noble within one at the start of the second half, the Barons went on a 9-0 run to go up 32-22.
After a timeout, the Knights answered with an 8-0 run capped by Bowker's three to start the fourth quarter.
"We did some things that made them uncomfortable in the second half," Durnell said. "We've just got to clean up our rotations in the first half.
"We could have not been in a deficit if we had cleaned up those rotations, but it was sloppy early and it cost us."
DeKalb won the junior varsity game 38-35. Will Weber had 10 points for the Barons, Caiden Hinkle scored eight and Connor Schmidt had seven.
Pace Agee scored a game-high 15 for the Knights with Landon Swogger adding nine and Ryker Quake scoring seven.
In the freshman game, East Noble's Evan Cope scored with one second left to lift the Knights to a 36-35 win. Cope had 14 and Owen Sowles added eight for East Noble.
DeKalb got seven points from Zeke Penrod and six from both David Burton and Graden Pepple.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.