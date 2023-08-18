Parity has apparently struck among the top high school boys tennis teams in the area.
It’s only the beginning of the season, but a lot was said in the first week of the campaign over the past few days.
Perennially solid East Noble was firmly in the middle of it. The Knights won at Westview 3-2 on Tuesday, then lost at Fremont 3-2 on Wednesday. The Warriors have been the dominant team in the area over the past several years. The Eagles have also consistently been one of the top teams in the area over the past decade.
DeKalb has always been this mix, too. The Barons have won four sectional championships over the past five years, but they have lost four starters to graduation.
That should make this tennis season interesting. Fairfield is still always in the conversation at the top of the Northeast Corner Conference. Does this parity open the door for other teams to emerge and be highly competitive? That remains to be seen.
Here’s a look at all the boys tennis teams in the area.
DeKalb
Coach: Todd Hartsough
The cupboard is not bare for the Barons (13-7 dual record in 2022) with four letterwinners returning in seniors Kiefer Nagel, Grant Stuckey and Matt Beckmann and junior Luke Seiler. Nagel and Stuckey are returning starters.
“I’m excited to see the growth of all players versus last year,” said Hartsough, who’s beginning his sixth season at the helm. “The JV (junior varsity) from the year previous will provide the best source of team growth.
“The team goals are to exceed the prior year’s performance and create a new standard,” the coach added. “This group of young men will provide the mental and physical endurance to exceed last year’s performance.”
Three underclassmen will be in the starting lineup for DeKalb, including sophomores Oliver Derrow and Logan Hartsough, the coach’s son.
Fremont
Coach: Neal Frantz
There’s a lot of upside to these Eagles, who finished 16-5 and was the DeKalb Sectional runner-up last year with an overhauled roster. They only had one returning letterwinner back from the 2021 team that won 18 duals and won the program’s first sectional title.
The 18 dual victories in 2021 is the most in a season in Fremont boys tennis history. The 16 dual wins last year was second all-time.
A couple starters graduated and a couple more starters opted to play football in Brody Foulk and Ethan Grimm. However, two starters return for Frantz in his eighth season at the helm in junior Colton Guthrie and sophomore Tyler Miller.
Fremont added a quality athlete in Corbin Beeman in his senior season. Beeman is the point guard on the basketball team and is one of the Eagles’ leading baseball players. Beeman is starting at No. 1 doubles.
East Noble
Coach: Aaron Edwards
The Knights (15-6, second place in Northeast 8 Conference last year) can have another competitive year, but there will be some transition. Six players graduated, including All-State honorable mentions Vittorio Bona, Max Bender and Carver Miller. Bender and Miller made up one of the top doubles teams in the area over the past couple of years.
Last year’s senior class set a program record for the most wins over four years with 62.
“The 2022 graduating class was one of the most talented in school history, so the 2023 team has big shoes to fill in order to compete at a high level,” said Edwards, who is in his fourth season at the helm.
“Ettore Bona has put an incredible amount of work into his game in the offseason, and looks to be a standout player at the one singles position,” Edwards added. “Jackson Leedy and Cole Thompson also return from last year’s team to provide some consistency and leadership.”
Juniors Mason Monahan and Ethan Jansen and sophomores Gray Mullins and Jacob Spencer will fill out the rest of the varsity starting lineup. Edwards said they worked hard throughout the summer to earn varsity roles.
Westview
Coach: Tyler Miller
For the first time in several years, the Warriors will be a work in progress after graduating five starters. That includes all three singles players, led by Isaiah Hostetler, who finished 29-1, reached the individual state semifinals and was an All-State 2nd Team selection by the state coaches.
Westview won its seventh straight sectional title at EN in an 18-4 season in 2022, and won NECC regular season and tournament titles. It made the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals as a team twice during that run of sectional titles in 2019 and 2021.
The Warriors return three letterwinners for seventh-year coach Tyler Miller, juniors Mason Clark, Gavin Engle and Dylan Schrock.
Senior Jace Lang also returns and will take on a varsity role.
Key newcomers include sophomore Kaden Grau and freshmen Kaden Hostetler, Ethan Miller and Luke Stults. Grau is the son of new Westview assistant boys basketball coach and former Bluffton boys basketball coach Karl Grau.
“Even though we will be relatively young and inexperienced at many positions, competing hard and being mindful of performing the controllable aspects of tennis well will be vital to having some success as the season progresses,” Coach Miller said.
Central Noble
Coach: Joey Mawhorter
The Cougars return six guys with a lot of varsity experience in seniors Jackson Andrews and Dylan Carnahan and juniors Carter Wilkinson, Carter Meinika, Ryne Keirn, Redick Zolman. They add another who played a lot of varsity tennis for Columbia City in junior transfer Carmine Shoda.
After going 1-10 last season, Central Noble won its first two duals this season.
“We are expecting to take a bit of a step in the conference this year,” Mawhorter said. “Our boys were young last year, but they were able to hang tough with a lot of the older guys in the conference.
“This will be our most competitive team we’ve had in my four years.”
West Noble
Coach: Greg Riegsecker
Many of the Chargers will have to adjust to bigger roles after losing all their singles players to graduation.
Seven letterwinners return for West Noble (7-7, fourth place in NECC last season): senior Miguel Mayorga, juniors Isaac Mast, Andrew Deel and Erik Mendoza; and sophomores Nolan Kelly, Konner Duesler and Matthew Trinklein.
Senior Blake Whitton is also expected to contribute.
“We have quite a few players returning, but almost everyone will be playing a new position from last season,” said Riegsecker in his 34th season as coach. “We have been working hard to find the best fit for each player and adjust to those spots.
“It should be an enjoyable year.”
Angola
Coach: Jerry Fifer
Fifer has been an assistant coach for both Hornet tennis teams over the past couple of years and will inherit a young team on the boys’ side this season.
Churubusco
Coach: Joshua Powell
Nine boys are playing tennis for the Eagles (2-14 last season). Junior Henry Caulk is the only returning varsity player.
“It’s a young team learning how to play tennis,” Powell said. “We’re excited to have Henry’s leadership.”
“I’m excited to build a program that will compete in years to come.”
Powell will have experienced assistant coaches working with him in former ’Busco boys tennis coach Jeff Warner and former Fremont girls tennis coach Lexi Skeens.
Prairie Heights
Coach: Torin Kellett
The Panthers were hit hard by graduation with top two singles players Leyton Byler and Breyton Ambler moving on. Byler, an All-Area regular, is playing college tennis at Trine.
Three varsity starters return (sophomores Landry Keipper, Keegan German and Braeden Morr) and the Panthers will field a full varsity lineup this season. But the team is very inexperienced and court time and learning to play tennis will be valuable this fall.
Lakeland
Coach: Colton Fleeman
Fleeman is one of four new boys tennis head coaches in the area along with Fifer at Angola, Powell at Churbusco and Kellett at PH.
Fleeman is a 2022 Lakeland graduate and will try to build the competitiveness of his old team. The Lakers have lost six players to graduation from last season.
