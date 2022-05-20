FREMONT — A day removed from being eliminated from the Northeast Conference race in a loss to Prairie Heights and renaming their baseball field Probst Park after longtime athletic director Roger Probst, the Fremont Eagles ended the conference slate on a high note by defeating the visiting Fairfield Falcons 5-0 to conclude the season at 9-2.
In addition to his complete-game, eight-strikeout performance on the pitcher’s mound, senior Gabel Pentecost hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to help give the Eagles more than enough runs in the victory.
“Another great outing from Gabel,” Fremont coach Justin Bock said. “Until the last inning when things got a little hairy, he really was in control the entire game. He said he felt really good.”
The Eagles (19-6 overall) put their first run on the scoreboard in the third inning thanks to an error by the Falcons (15-6, 7-4 NECC), allowing Brody Foulk (1-for-1, 1 run, 2 bases on balls) to score from second.
Conner Trobaugh and Ethan Bock scored just prior to Pentecost’s homer in the fifth after a single to center field by Remy Crabill (1-for-4, 1 run, 2 RBIs) to that gave Fremont a 3-0 lead.
The Falcons battled back with two outs in the seventh when Dylan Weaver first doubled to deep center to score Luke Mast and Casey Murray, before Weaver came around to score on a double by Michael Slabaugh to cut their deficit to 5-3. Pentecost was able to strike the final batter out to prevent any more damage to earn his team the victory.
“Seventh innings are never easy,” Coach Bock said. “It’s just like slow, slow misery watching it. We were very aware that they were confident against Gabel and they came back against him last year, but you’ll feel pretty good about a 5-0 lead with him on the mound.”
The Eagles conclude the regular season in a double-header against Bishop Luers at home today starting at 10 a.m.
Fairfield softball 11,
Fremont 10
Despite overcoming an early 9-1 deficit to Fairfield to take a 10-9 lead in the bottom of the sixth, the Eagles gave up two runs in the seventh and were unable to answer, ending the NECC season with a 3-7 record.
Fairfield opened the game with a double Kenlee Gall, which led to her eventually scoring to give the Falcons a 1-0 lead. Fremont answered in the bottom of the second inning, however, when Sydney Hinchliffe (1-for-4, 1 run, 1 RBI) took advantage of a wind blowing to straight center field, hitting a home run to tie the game.
The wind was both teams’ best friend for the game, with a combined five home runs being hit, two coming from the Eagles.
Two of Fairfield’s homers came in the top of the third when, after a run by Gall put the Falcons up 2-1, Sydney Stutsman hit a two-run bomb to center field, followed by Jayslynn Hall sending one over the fence with two on. Another run scored later in the inning and a home run by Ava Bontrager in the fifth put the Falcons up 9-1.
The comeback started in the bottom portion of the inning, when Claire Foulk’s (2-for-3, 2 RBIs, 1 run) single to center scored Addy Parr (0-for-2, 2 runs) and Khloe Glendening (1-for-3, 2 runs).
Foulk would then score two batters later after Sammy Myers (1-for-3, 1 run, 1 RBI) hit a ball to center field. Then, in the next at-bat, Jada Rhonehouse (1-for-4, 1 run, 3 RBIs) hit a three-run home run to center to suddenly make it a 9-7 ballgame.
The Eagles (16-11, 3-7 NECC) would tie the game at nine in the bottom of the sixth when Parr and Glendening scored on a Falcons error after Rylee Goetz (1-for-3, 2B, 2 runs, 1 RBI) grounded into a fielder’s choice. The 10-9 lead came later when Goetz scored on a wild pitch.
Fairfield (14-9, 7-3 NECC), however, was not done just yet, as Makenna Steele scored in the seventh to tie the game after a double by Bontrager, before Hall scored the eventual game-winning run on a wild pitch.
Glendening was the pitcher for the entire game for the Eagles, giving up eight earned runs and finishing with one strikeout.
The Eagles next game will be Tuesday against Canterbury in a semifinal matchup of the Fremont Sectional at 5:30 p.m.
