LAGRANGE — Fremont defeated Lakeland 5-0 Thursday to win its 15th dual of the season for a new program record.
The old record was 14 set in 2011 by an Eagle team coached by current Prairie Heights athletic director Brent Byler.
Ethan Bock won at No. 1 singles for the Eagles (15-3, 6-1 Northeast Corner). His 57th career prep victory ties for third all-time with 2017 graduate Evan Trusty.
Fremont’s Nick Miller won his 42nd single match in the No. 2 spot to move into fourth place in the program’s list among singles player. That 55th victory overall is fifth all-time for Fremont boys tennis.
The Eagles won the junior varsity dual 9-3.
Fremont 5, Lakeland 0
Singles: 1. Ethan Bock (F) def. Wyatt Priestley 6-0, 6-0. 2. Nick Miller (F) def. Dominic Lawrence 7-6 (7-5), 6-1. 3. Brody Foulk (F) def. Colton Fleeman 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Sam Verdin-Isaac Hirschy (F) def. Isaac Larimer-Brayden Miles 6-1, 6-1. 2. Alex Chilenski-Connor Trobaugh (F) def. Ethan Rasbaugh-Tyler Yoder 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Westview 5, Fairfield 0
In Benton, state-ranked Westview remained undefeated with a 5-0 Northeast Corner Conference victory over Fairfield Thursday. The Warriors won all the matches in straight sets.
Westview 5, Fairfield 0
Singles: 1. Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Garrett Stoltzfus 6-0, 6-2. 2. Elijah Hostetler (WV) def. Cooper LeCount 6-3, 6-3. 3. Brennan Beachy (WV) def. Seth Yoder 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Isaac Rogers-Kendall Schwartz (WV) def. Noah Hochstetler-Brandon Kauffman 6-1, 6-1. 2. Kylen Bender-Jethro Hostetler (WV) def. Luke Holsopple-Mick Moore 6-0, 6-4.
EN tops Squires, Norwell
In North Manchester Wednesday, East Noble defeated Manchester 5-0. Three of those matches were won in three sets.
The Knights won the junior varsity dual 2-1. Both EN wins came in doubles matches by 8-2 scores with the team of Caden Treesh and Michael Deetz and the duo of Jackson Leedy and Cole Thompson.
In Ossian Thursday, the Knights won 4-1 over Norwell in Northeast 8 Conference action. All EN wins were in straight sets.
The Knights won the JV dual 5-1.
Thursday’s results
East Noble 4, Norwell 1
Singles: 1. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Ethan Ottinger 6-0, 6-2. 2. Nolan Ogle (EN) def. Grant Mishler 6-0, 6-1. 3. Jaden Payne (N) def. Grant Schermerhorn 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Max Bender-Carver Miller (EN) def. Kellen Zimmer-Winston Frauhiger 6-1, 6-0. 2. Ryan Ludwig-Brycen Ortiz (EN) def. Brason Chaney-Kaden Graft 7-6 (7-3), 6-2.
Wednesday’s results
East Noble 5, Manchester 0
Singles: 1. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Brady Wiley 2-6, 6-1, 6-4. 2. Nolan Ogle (EN) def. Cole Henderson 6-0, 6-1. 3. Carver Miller (EN) def. Peyton Jones 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Max Bender-Brycen Ortiz (EN) def. Ethan Espeset-Isaac Reichenbach 6-2, 6-2. 2. Grant Schermerhorn-Kanon Combs (EN) def. Sam Hupp-Calvin Brown 7-6 (7-5), 2-6, 6-2.
DeKalb 4,
Prairie Heights 1
On Wednesday in Waterloo, DeKalb defeated a sectional rival in the Panthers.
Krue Nagel and Wyatt Derrow took victories and two and three singles, respectively, for the Barons.
DeKalb’s one doubles team of Elijah Ehmke and Kiefer Nagel won by forfeit, and Grant Fetter and Grant Stuckey combined for a win at two doubles.
DeKalb 4, Prairie Heights 1
Singles: 1. Leyton Byler (PH) def. Owen Holwerda 2-6, 6-2, 6-3. 2. Krue Nagel (DK) def. Breyton Ambler 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. 3. Wyatt Derrow (DK) def. Chase Bachelor 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Elijah Ehmke-Kiefer Nagel (DK) won by forfeit. 2. Grant Fetter-Grant Stuckey (DK) 6-2, 6-2.
