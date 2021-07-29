WATERLOO — DeKalb will begin the sale of athletic tickets for 2021-22 Monday at the high school office. Tickets will be on sale from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Big Red Tickets, DeKalb High School/DeKalb Middle School Super Family Passes and Little Red Tickets will go on sale along with season tickets for football and boys basketball, and Baron team member passes.
• Big Red Tickets — This ticket is good for admission to all DeKalb High School regular-season events except for tournaments. Big Red Tickets cost $60 for adults and $35 for students. Senior citizens age 55 and older can purchase a Big Red Ticket for $50. Family Big Red Tickets, for use by parents and siblings only, are available for $190.
• DeKalb High School/DeKalb Middle School Super Family Passes — This ticket may be used by parents and siblings only, and is good for admission to regular-season events at the high school and middle school, excluding tournaments. The cost is $240.
• Little Red Tickets — The Little Red Ticket is good for 10 admissions. It is punched each time it is used, and is void after 10 admissions. It may used for multiple admissions to the same event. It is good for all regular-season contests excluding tournaments. The cost is $40.
• Football season tickets — Three plans are available. Reserved seat tickets for adults are priced at $22 for the scrimmage and four home games. Non-reserved seat tickets cost $20 for adults and $15 for students. Preschool children are admitted free when accompanied by an adult.
• Boys basketball season tickets — Adult reserved-seat season tickets cost $45, with non-reserved-seat season tickets priced at $40 for adults and $30 for students. The Barons have 10 home games this season.
Fans who already have reserved-seat season tickets are asked to purchase them by Dec. 1. After that time, reserved seats will be offered to those already on a waiting list. Fans who do not intend to renew their tickets are asked to contact the athletic department as soon as possible.
• Baron team member passes — These are equivalent to a student Big Red ticket and cost $30 for any student participating on a DeKalb athletic team.
• Senior Gold Passes — These passes are good for free non-reserved admission to athletic and fine arts events at DeKalb Central schools. They may be picked up at the DeKalb Central office.
• Single-game admission — DeKalb and all other Northeast 8 Conference members will charge $6 admission to all regular-season athletic events, including varsity, junior varsity and freshman contests.
For more information, contact athletic director Chris Rhodes at 920-1012, extension 1601.
