BENTON — Eastside's baseball team pulled off some late inning magic twice in roughly 15 hours on Fairfield's new turf field to win its third straight Northeast Corner Conference Tournament championship.
After scoring three runs in the top of the seventh inning to beat Lakeland 4-3 in the second semifinal late Friday night at Fairfield, the Blazers had to make the 50-mile trip back to get through arguably the conference's best pitcher in Falcon left-hander Alec Hershberger in the tournament championship game Saturday afternoon.
Eastside got to Hershberger in the sixth inning to draw even, then sophomore Jace Mayberry shined in the seventh to get the Blazers the 3-1 victory.
"We got home around 1 (a.m.). When I went to my bedroom and looked at my clock, it said 2," Blazers coach Cade Willard said. "But we woke up early. At 9 we were hitting and we were ready to play.
"For us, it was applying pressure. Line up tight at the plate, jump around a little bit on the bases. Later in the game, that fastball misses middle in.
"We played well for a young team," Willard added. "I'm proud of how our guys were the whole week."
But the Falcons got on the scoreboard first on Saturday. Cohen Yoder and Michael Slabaugh started the bottom of the first inning with hits off of Eastside starter Caeden Moughler.
Yoder and Slabaugh moved up a base to second and third on Owen Garrison's sacrifice bunt. Then Yoder scored on Sawyer Ernsberger's groundout.
Hershberger (3-3) pitched no-hit ball for five and one-third innings before Mayberry broke the no-hitter up with a double to left center with one out in the top of the sixth inning.
Loden Johnson followed with a groundout to second that moved Mayberry to third. Then sophomore Jacob McClain grounded a single between shortstop and third base with two outs to score Mayberry and tie the game at 1.
Eastside got started again in the seventh with one out and finished the flurry with another clutch two-out hit.
Wyatt Davis tripled with one out as the Falcon rightfielder missed on a dive for Davis' flyball. Then Zac Davis was hit by a Hershberger pitch.
Fairfield got a big out when Wyatt Davis got caught in a rundown between third base and home after Ryder Reed grounded back to the pitcher.
After Reed went to second on catcher's indifference, Mayberry singled to center with two outs to score Zac Davis and Reed to put the Blazers up 3-1.
Moughler only gave up two hits after the first two hitters. But Moughler hit sophomore Eli Miller to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning, and Willard called on Mayberry from behind the plate to close the game.
Mayberry had two strikeouts around a single to right by junior Mitchell Miller. With two runners on, Mayberry got Yoder to fly out to right to end the game.
"They have a pedigree. They're used to doing this," Fairfield coach Darin Kauffman said of the Blazers. "They had the big hits and we didn't get the big hit. (Moughler) mixed his pitches well and kept a lot of them away. We should have took the ball the other way more."
Moughler was tabbed with the win, allowing an earned run on four hits in six-plus innings with two walks, a hit batter and six strikeouts.
Hershberger allowed three earned runs and five hits in a complete game effort. He hit four batters, walked no one and struck out 10.
Eastside will host Fairfield on Tuesday after traveling to Edgerton (Ohio) on Monday.
The games played at Fairfield Friday and Saturday were the first three games played on the Falcons' new artificial turf baseball field. And none of those games were originally scheduled to be played there. But the rain Friday and Saturday and the unplayable field conditions that came with that forced the move.
Based on the bracket, Westview was supposed to host Fairfield Friday while Lakeland was supposed to host Eastside. Angola was originally scheduled to host the NECC Tournament championship game.
The Falcons beat the Warriors 12-6 in the first semifinal Friday evening.
Eastside 4, Lakeland 3
Lakeland scored twice in the bottom of the fourth.
Mark Wells and Dylan Bateman had singles. Wells scored on Bateman's single. Brayden Holbrook reached on an error.
The teams traded single runs in the sixth inning.
In the Eastside seventh, Reed was hit by a pitch, Mayberry drew a walk and an intentional walk to Johnson loaded the bases with no outs.
Reed scored when McClain grounded out. Mayberry scored when Moughler reached on an error. Johnson scored when Brayden Baatz grounded out, giving the Blazers a 4-3 lead.
With one out in the Lakeland seventh, Wells walked, stole second and took third on a passed ball.
Mayberry, who got the win in relief for Eastside, had two strikeouts and enticed an infield pop up to end the game.
Mayberry struck out four and walked two in 1 2/3 innings of hitless relief. Reed struck out eight in 5 1/3 innings, allowing five hits. Two of Lakeland's runs were unearned as Eastside made five errors.
Jayden Marshall pitched into the sixth for Lakeland, allowing three hits and four walks while striking out eight.
Fairfield 12, Westview 6
The Warriors scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to break a 3-3 tie. Then Westview struggled to throw strikes and that played a big role in a Falcon comeback.
Fairfield scored seven runs in the sixth inning and two in the seventh. Four Westview pitchers combined to walk 12 guys, hit two batters and throw three wild pitches. The Warriors also made four errors. Micah Miller took the loss in relief.
Matty Mortrud and Jaxon Engle were both 2-for-3 with a walk for Westview (8-6). Mortrud also drove in three runs. Jayce Brandenberger was hit by four pitches.
