WATERLOO — The coaches would tell you they have some cleaning up to do.
While neither Angola nor DeKalb played a perfect game in Friday’s season opener, the two teams put on a good show for the fans.
The Barons grabbed an early lead and made enough plays to protect it as they took a 34-21 win from the Hornets.
“If you look at that second half it’s a good thing we had a lead because we kept making mistakes,” DeKalb coach Seth Wilcox said. “On both sides of the ball the mistakes kept putting us in bad situations. We were able to get ourselves out of those bad situations by making plays.
“It was sloppy but a win’s a win. We’ve got things we can build off with that.”
DeKalb appeared to be in rocking chair mode when Aaden Lytle fired his fourth touchdown pass to Caden Pettis, a 17-yarder with 6:55 left that made it 34-14.
Some overexuberance in the celebration cost the Barons 15 yards, however, and Korbin Roan returned the kickoff to the Baron 22. Hawkins Hasselman threw his third touchdown of the game, a 22-yarder to Brayden Duke, and 19 seconds later it was 34-21.
The Hornets forced a three-and-out and moved right back into Baron territory with the help of two more 15-yarders, one for roughing the passer and one for a face mask. An interception by Graham Blythe snuffed out the threat.
The Barons lost a fumble at their own 43, giving the Hornets another shot, but Brady Culler made an interception two plays later to finally put the win away.
“We just made too many mistakes to win the game,” Angola coach Andy Thomas said. “I give DeKalb all the credit. They were better than us tonight. They won the line of scrimmage.”
Aaden Lytle also had a pick for the Barons, and the defense made a stop on fourth-and-one at the Hornet 30. That set up a 22-yard romp for a touchdown by Caiden Hinkle and a 28-14 lead the last minute of the third quarter. Hinkle gained 171 yards on 22 carries.
Lytle was 16-of-24 for 216 yards and the four scoring throws to Pettis, who made eight catches for a 114 yards.
The Hornets had their fair share of offense as well. In addition to rushing for 112 yards on 20 carries, Hasselman was 11-of-16 passing for 168 yards. Along with touchdowns of 22 and 13 yards to Duke, Hasselman hit Austin Kuster for a 41-yard score in the first half.
The success both running and passing was a plus for the Hornets.
“That’s something we want to continue to develop,” Thomas said. “We had a great effort, just way too many mistakes. We’ve got a lot of work to do, some fundamental things we’ve got to clean up.”
The same task is ahead for Wilcox and the Barons.
“We’re going to have good film that we can get a lot better off of,” Wilcox said. “It’s always more fun to learn from a win than a loss. I couldn’t be more proud of these guys for the fight they put up this whole game.”
