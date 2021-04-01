WATERLOO — The Prairie Heights softball team had its hitting shoes on again.
The Panthers banged out 16 hits, nine for extra bases, and rolled to a 21-3 victory at DeKalb on a cold, blustery Wednesday afternoon.
The game was stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Prairie Heights (3-0) scored twice in the first, then sent 13 batters to the plate while scoring 10 more times in the second to break the game open.
“We worked really hard in the offseason,” Heights coach Rocky DeLancey said. “We spent a lot of time in the cage and made changes to a lot of the girls’ swings. Three games in, it’s really showing up.”
The Panthers have scored in double digits in all three of their victories so far.
The Barons (0-1) were limited to four hits in their season opener by Kiana Allshouse and Trinity Pratt. Allshouse gave up two hits and a run with two strikeouts in the first two innings.
Pratt allowed two hits over the final three innings and one earned run, and survived after taking a hard shot in the leg off the bat of DeKalb’s Lillie Cserep. Pratt struck out four.
Kalli Aaron went 3-for-3 for Prairie Heights with two doubles and a home run, and finished with seven RBIs. Her bases-loaded double was one of the key blows in the second-inning explosion.
Haylee Henderson and Madison DeLancey both had a single, a double, and a triple. Henderson drove in four runs and DeLancey two, one of them on a sacrifice fly.
Renae Meek had a double and a single, and Madi Strater came off the bench to slam a three-run homer in the fifth.
Brenna Spangler had an RBI double in the first for the Barons. She was also hit by a pitch, and tripled and scored on a wild pitch in the fifth for a 2-for-2 day.
Cserep stole second after her line drive hit Pratt and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
