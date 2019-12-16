Churubusco and Prairie Heights’ football programs are in the running for a grand prize of $25,000 worth of new helmets.
With the help of votes online from their supporters, the Eagles and the Panthers were picked as weekly winners in the HELMETS Sweepstakes during the Indianapolis Colts’ season. Heights was announced as the Week 15 winner last week. Churubusco was the Week 10 winner.
Both area schools won various prizes and will at least receive $1,000 toward their athletic departments if they don’t win the grand prize. Among the prizes was a Colts helmet signed by Colts linebacker Darius Leonard.
“It’s a pretty cool process,” PH athletic director Brent Byler said. “Anybody can nominate a team of the week. You can register a team as many times as possible.”
The HELMETS program began in 2015 and is also sponsored by UnitedHealthcare. The Colts and UnitedHealthcare have collaborated to advance the health and safety of high school athletes through education and equipment.
Prairie Heights and Churubusco are two of 16 semifinalists. One more semifinalist will be chosen within the next couple of days. Then two more schools will be among the semifinalists for having the most entries as of sometime next week. Those two schools having the most entries could be among the first 16 schools randomly selected.
“To be honest, I think it’s awesome,” Eagles football coach Paul Sade said. “That’s (helmets) our biggest annual expense. We have to replace several helmets every year, and recondition many of them.”
Panthers football coach Pat McCrea said, “I think it’s exciting. It’s a good feeling to have the community support us like they do.”
By being picked as a semifinalist, the football coaches at all levels of those high school communities will be able to participate in a clinic where they will be instructed on proper tackling techniques.
Those 16-18 schools will have a chance to win the grand prize of new helmets valued at $25,000.
An area school has already won that grand prize, West Noble in the 2017-18.
West Noble High School athletic director Tom Schermerhorn said the helmets received have been used by underclassmen the last two years. Schermerhorn and Charger football coach Monte Mawhorter said the older players were comfortable with the quality helmets they already had. Mawhorter said the sizes of the free helmets better fit freshmen, sophomores and even middle school kids.
Schermerhorn said the free helmets will be passed down to the middle school football program next season. They can’t be reconditioned because the helmet manufacturer West Noble received the helmets from went out of business. West Noble ordered the free helmets from SG Helmets, whose assets were acquired by Safer Sports, LLC, in September 2018. Safer Sports, LLC, rebranded itself as LIGHT Helmets in January.
“It’s a great program,” Mawhorter said of the HELMETS program. “It saved us a ton of money.”
The grand prize drawing will take place sometime in the first half of 2020. The drawing was held in May of 2018 when West Noble was the last ping-pong ball grabbed out of the hopper.
Helmets typically cost at least $250.
“Money is always tight in an athletic budget, so anything can help,” Byler said. “I don’t think people fully understand the costs. But on the flip side, they are very willing to help.”
Sade said, “Chris Paul (Churubusco athletic director) is excited about the money coming in.”
Sade never heard of the contest until fellow church member Kelly Huelsenbeck mentioned it to him. The contest was spread by word of mouth to Christy Bianski, one of the leaders of the Busco Football Moms Club, and the Churubusco community nominated often.
Churubusco and Prairie Heights football fans can keep voting for their teams by filling out the contest form online at colts.com/fans/contests/uhc.
