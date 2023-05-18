The area girls tennis sectional finals were determined on Thursday.
The semifinal duals were more competitive at Angola. Lakewood Park Christian will play in its first sectional final in program history today after defeating Fremont 3-2 Thursday. the Panthers will play Angola, who defeated DeKalb in the other semifinal.
Lakewood Park (13-1) won both doubles matches along with Lauren Korte’s victory at No. 1 singles. Amelia MacFarlane and Campbell Warner won at No. 1 doubles in three sets, and Olivia Crider and Ellie Golm prevailed at No. 2 doubles.
The Eagle wins were by Delaney Bock at No. 2 singles and Ayrianne Gaskill at No. 3 singles. Fremont finished 8-9.
At West Noble, Westview and East Noble won their semifinal dual both by 5-0 scores. The Warriors defeated Central Noble and Knights beat the host Chargers.
Westview’s wins were from Paige Riegsecker at No. 1 singles, Maddie Stults at No. 2 singles, Bailey Kenner at No. 3 singles, the No. 1 doubles team of Ella Clark and Ava Brown and the No. 2 doubles team of Ella Yoder and Jen Osorio-Luna.
Westview will play EN for a sectional final Saturday at 10 a.m. at West Noble.
Angola Sectional
Lakewood Park 3, Fremont 2
Singles: 1. Lauren Korte (LP) def. Chloe Hilvers 6-1, 6-1. 2. Delaney Bock (F) def. Lilly Reischies 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. 3. Ayrianne Gaskill (F) def. Ava Black 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Amelia MacFarlane-Campbell Warner (LP) def. Erica Cain-Andrea Barry 6-3, 2-6, 6-1. 2. Olivia Crider-Ellie Golm (LP) def. Sydney Burkholder-Katie McElhoe 6-0, 6-2.
West Noble Sectional
East Noble 5, West Noble 0
Singles: 1. Bree Walmsley (EN) def. Kora Hilbish 6-0, 6-1. 2. Sadie Potts (EN) def. Jaki Macias 6-2, 6-0. 3. Brooke Lindsey (EN) def. Leslei Reyes 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Maria Bona-Ella Edwards (EN) def. Avery Kruger-Callista Replogle 6-2, 6-1. 2. Rylie Pasztor-Payton Quake (EN) def. Ashlyn Seigel-Payton Eash 6-2, 6-0.
