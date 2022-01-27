Prep Basketball Panther girls fall to Concord
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights lost to Concord 49-44 on senior night Tuesday.
Senior Kennedy Kugler led the Panthers with a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds. She also had two assists and two blocks. Trevyn Terry finished with 12 points, six rebounds and three steals.
Senior Alayna Boots had 11 points and three steals, and classmate Alex German ended up with five points and six rebounds.
Caylee Bachelor was also honored on senior night for Prairie Heights.
Boots and top Panther boys cager Chase Bachelor were named top nominees in District 1 for the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health Player of the Week award because of last week’s efforts.
Prep Swimming EN boys top Bellmont
DECATUR — East Noble’s boys swim team defeated Bellmont in a Northeast 8 Conference dual meet on Tuesday. The Knight girls lost to the Squaws.
Colleges Over $35,000 raised at Trine golf outing
LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. — Alumni and friends of Trine University contributed more than $35,000 toward student scholarships during the 13th annual Scholarship Golf Classic and Alumni Reception last Thursday at the Resort at Longboat Key Club.
Ten teams participated in the golf outing, and more than 70 people took part in the reception. The top two teams were sponsored by Croxton & Roe Insurance Services and the Members Club at Marco Island.
“We appreciate everyone who took time to support our students through the Scholarship Golf Classic,” Trine University president Earl D. Brooks II said in a Trine press release. “Those who participate always enjoy fun and friendship in an exquisite setting for golf, while helping make a difference in the lives of Trine University students.”
The 14th annual Scholarship Golf Classic is planned for January 2023 in Longboat Key.
