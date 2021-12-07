ALLIANCE, Ohio — Trine University’s track and field teams competed at the Toy Drive Invite at Mount Union Saturday.
Sophomore Hailey Livingston competed in four events at the meet, breaking the school records in the 60-meter hurdles (2nd at 9.14 seconds) and the 60-meter dash (8.04) in the preliminaries. In the finals of the 60-meter dash, Livingston finished sixth at 8.13.
In addition to the running events, Livingston finished second in the long jump at 17 feet, 4.25 inches and fourth in the triple jump at 32-11.75.
Other field events saw multiple Thunder place. Junior Lia Vawter (4-9) and sophomore Halle Tisovic (4-7) finished second and third in the high jump, respectively. Angola graduate Autumn Presley placed third in the pole vault at 11-0.75, while East Noble graduate Madelyn Summers recorded a fifth-place finish in the weight throw (43-2) and a ninth-place finish in the shot put (36-7.5).
The Thunder women also had three runners finish 2-3-4 in the mile run. Sophomore Ana Parker ran just shy of her personal best with a time of 5:48.68. She was followed by two teammates, sophomore Marissa Kenney, who set a personal best at 5:53.80 and freshman Erin Downing (5:55.88).
In the 400-meter run, senior Stephanie Hartpence came in fifth in 1:04.45, while sophomore Kennedi Sternberg finished seventh in the 200-meter run (27.41).
For her performance at the invite, Livingston was recognized as the track recipient for the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Women’s Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week, along with senior teammate Valerie Obear, who received the honor for field events from her performance in the Holiday Open at Grand Valley State.
On the men’s side, junior Jake Gladieux was the top finisher for the Thunder on the track, placing second in 60-meter hurdles in a time of 8.41. Junior Ben Williams was top finisher in the field events, placing second in the long jump (22-3). He also competed in the 200 and placed 10th in 23.38 seconds.
The 1600 relay team of Garrett graduateConnor Kissinger, sophomore Ryan Smith, junior Kyran Pearson and Gladieux finished third with a time of 3:35.71.
Fourth-place finishers on the day were freshman Ethan Spahr in the long jump (21-7.25) and senior Josh Davis in the 60-meter dash (7.05). Rounding out the top-five finishers was junior Travis Dowling in the shot put (45-2.25).
Other top finishers on the track were junior Noah Ballard, sixth in the 800-meter run (2:05.80), Smith, ninth in the 400-meter run (53.79) and junior Ben Williams, tenth in the 200-meter run (23.38).
In other field events, senior Theodore Samra had a sixth-place finish in the weight throw (51-1), senior Greyson Spohn placed eighth in the high jump (6-0.75) and senior Noah McClellan finished ninth in the triple jump (41-3).
