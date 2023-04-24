CHURUBUSCO — Not even a brief hailstorm could stop the 30th Annual Turtle Town Classic this past Saturday.
Twenty-four girls track and field teams in two divisions made the trip to Churubusco, with the host Eagles and West Noble taking runners-up in their respective divisions.
Churubusco was second to Manchester’s 105 points with 94 in the black division, while the Chargers had 90 to champion Fort Wayne North Side’s 99 in the gold division.
Churubusco had beaten the Squires by 26 points last season and had gone back and forth the past several years in the meet, while the Legends improved greatly from last year’s fifth place.
“They’re probably the best team in the Three Rivers Conference and that’s why we love this meet,” Churubusco coach Zach Dock said. “You get some of the best teams from the NECC, ACAC, NE8 and SAC. Even Monroe Central whose two hours away, I think they’re one of the best teams in their conference. We draw teams from a lot of areas and for us to compete at a high level year after year against all the other conferences’ best athletes, it’s just an outstanding opportunity.”
The Eagles were led by Ella Boersema (18 points), Patty Wiggs (16.75), Alyssa Eby (15), Nancy Bianski (14.50) and Madison Hosted (9), all of whom made the top 25 individual scorers list in the division.
The quartet of Bianski, Hosted, Eby and Boersema took two championships in the 4x100 (52.14 seconds) and 4x400 (4:22.10) relays, edging out Central Noble’s team of Colen Truelove, Whitney Replogle, Rylee Paris and Ella Zolman (52.13) in the 4x100 and Westview’s Kamryn Miller, Jasmine Litton, Kiana Mast and Adelyn Rainsberger (4:26.16) in the 4x400.
“Our 4x100 and 4x400 has been super strong over the last few years,” Dock said. “That’s something we take a lot of pride in, those two events. Getting first in both of those is huge for our program, and continuing to be good in those two events is really important to us.”
Boersema was also second in the 400-meter dash (1:01.43) and fourth in the 200 (27.26 seconds).
“She had a really good day for the program,” Dock said. “That’s a full day, and competing in this weather, too, she’s just a warrior, always working hard in the weight room and then showing out here.”
Dock was also pleased with the rest of the four, as Bianski was third in the 100 (12.96 seconds) and long jump (15 feet, 3.50 inches), Eby was third in the 300 hurdles (51.08 seconds) and fifth in the 100 hurdles (17.53 seconds) and Hosted was fifth in the 200 (28.74 seconds).
Wiggs added a second-place finish for the Eagles in the pole vault, clearing 7 feet, 6 inches, a fourth-place finish in the 800 meters (2:38.86) and was on the team’s fourth-place 4x800 relay team with Ella Elias, Jorja DeBolt and Delany Davis (11:18.56).
It was the first time since seventh grade that Wiggs had done pole vault in competition, according to Dock.
“This is the first meet this year she’s pole vaulted,” Dock said. “She’s been injured in eighth grade and wasn’t able to vault, and we thought this would be a good meet inside of our training rotation to be able to get her on the runway, and she jumped pretty good.”
Churubusco picked up more points on throws as Jessa Debolt was fourth in the discus (99 feet, 11 inches) ahead of teammate Grace Lawson (99 feet) and Kaelyn Marks was sixth in shot put (29-7).
“I thought we ran real hard and competed at a pretty good level,” Dock said. “We had some things that didn’t go exactly how we thought but we were better in some areas that we didn’t know we were going to be good at.”
Eastside’s Lilyan Kreischer had 21.50 points to lead the area in the black division ahead of Fremont’s Addy Parr (18.50), Churubusco’s Boersema and Westview’s Lucy Rensberger (18 points).
Kriescher led the Blazers to a fifth-place finish behind Woodlan (87.5) and Whitko (58) with 57 points, winning the 200 (26.82 seconds) and 400 (59.51 seconds).
Her teammate, Sydnee Kessler, also earned a championship for the Blazers, winning the 100 meter hurdles in 17.01 seconds. She was also in a three-way tie for fourth at the high jump with Prairie Heights’ Carmen Wells and Wabash’s Ava Bisher, clearing 4 feet, 6 inches, and was on the third-place 4x400 relay with Addison Moughler, Kreischer and Paige Kreischer.
Elsewhere in the field for Eastside, Eleanor Neumann was fourth in shot put at 30 feet, 5.50 inches, and Aly Baker was fifth in the pole vault (6 feet, 6 inches).
Westview finished behind the Blazers with 54.50 points to place sixth, led by Rensberger’s championship in the discus (120 feet, 5 inches) to win by 16 feet and her runner-up performance in the shot put (34 feet, 1.50 inches).
Rainsberger also picked up an individual title for the Warriors, winning the 800 meters in 2:26.88, in addition to being on the third-place 4x800 relay with Hailey Lambright, Annagail Warrener and Kiana Mast (10:36.11), while Gwen Owsley tied for third (7 feet) in the pole vault with Woodlan’s Ayana Melchi. Warrener had the best finish in the area in the 3,200 meters, placing fifth in 12:59.18.
Next in the team standings were Central Noble, finishing eighth behind Wabash (41) with 34 points, with Zolman and Truelove accounting for 12 each.
Zolman took the title in the 100 meters in 12.88 seconds and Truelove was second in the 100 hurdles (17.08 seconds).
Fremont’s Parr was the biggest contributor to the team’s 27-point ninth-place finish, as she was high jump champion at 5 feet, runner-up in the 300 hurdles (50.32 seconds), and was on the team’s seventh-place 4x100 relay with Paige Baker, Aubrey Wills and Katie Zuccolotto (56.17 seconds).
Prairie Heights rounded out the area in the black division, tying for 10th with Blackhawk Christian and Monroe Central with 19 points.
Wells had the best day for the Panthers at the pole vault, ahead of Trevyn Terry’s fifth place in the shot put (30 feet, 5.50 inches), and a trio of sixth places from Breonna Glasgo in the 400 (1:05.83), Katia Fernandez in the 800 (2:40.42) and Ashlynn Myers in the 3,200 meters (13:02.89).
Individually, the area’s best performances of the day came from the gold division, with West Noble’s Emily Mawhorter and DeKalb’s Lydia Bennett in the gold division totaling 25.50 and 20 points each.
Mawhorter represented the Chargers with a first-place finish in the 300 meter hurdles in a time of 47.93 seconds to go along with third in the 100 meter hurdles (16.74 seconds), fourth in the long jump (15 feet, 11 inches) and fifth (4:30.83) in the 4x400 relay alongside Addison Chordas, Ava Bish and Rachel Klages.
Kayle Jordan also had a strong day for the Chargers, placing first in the shot put by more than two feet (36 feet, 7 inches) and second in the discus (108 feet, 10 inches).
Trinity Parson (14 points), Lanie Martin (11.50 points), and Stefany Dominguez (10.25 points) also represented West Noble in the top 25 point scorers list.
Parson was second in the 3,200 (12:14.46) and third in the 1,600 (5:32.86). Martin was second in the 1,600 (5:29.42), third in the 4x800 relay (10:26.11) with Klages, Ruby Clark and Bish and seventh in the 800 (2:34.38). Dominguez was third in the 100 meters (13.19) and fifth in the 200 (27.94).
Elizabeth Christlieb added a fourth place for the Chargers in the 3,200 (12:47.01).
For the Barons, who finished seventh with 48.5 points and just ahead of Wawasee’s 45, Bennett won the 1,600 (5:24.73) and 3,200 (11:52.91) and was on the ninth-place 4x800 relay team of Abby DeTray, Olivia Woodcox and Gabbi Barkey (11:17.47). DeTray was also fourth in the 1,600 (5:36.08) and 800 (2:30.29).
Other top finishers for the Barons were Scout Warner, who was second in the high jump (5 feet, 1 inch), Myca Miller, who placed fourth in the 100 hurdles (16.90), and Jenna Schoenherr, tying for sixth in the pole vault (4 feet, 6 inches) with East Noble’s Reece Bradley.
Angola took third in the division with 71 points, one point ahead of Huntington North.
Jordan Davenport (11.25 points), Morgan Gaerte (10 points) and Ashley Villa Romero (8 points) led the Hornets. Davenport and Gaerte each took home championships, with Davenport winning the 400 meters in 59.43 and Gaerte taking the high jump crown at five feet, two inches, while Villa Romero was second in the 100 hurdles in 16.37 seconds.
Other top finishes from the Hornets came from the relays, with the second-place 4x100 team of Anna McClure, Karleigh Gillen, Dakota Davenport and Gracie Pelliccia (52.57) and the fourth-place 4x400 team of Gillen, Harper Long, Olivia Thomas and Jordan Davenport.
Individual fourth placers included Dakota Davenport in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches) and Lindsey Call in the shot put (32 feet, 9 inches). Olivia Thomas was fifth in the 300 hurdles (51.55), while Kylie Caswell was sixth in the long jump (14 feet, 11.75 inches) and Kameron Marple was sixth in the pole vault (8-6).
East Noble was fifth with 61 points ahead of Columbia City’s 53.
“We are dealing with some illnesses on the team, about five or six,” East Noble coach Cody Wait said. “We had girls run one race and they had to go home because they were just that sick and we are a little banged up from a lot of meets back-to-back-to-back, but I’m really happy with our girls today.”
The top performers of the day for the Knights were Lauren Munson and Julianna Crow, scoring 13 points each in individual events.
Munson was second in the 300 hurdles (49.05), fifth in the 100 hurdles (17.08) and eighth in the discus (81 feet, 9 inches). Crow was third in the long jump (15 feet, 11.25 inches), fifth in the 400 (1:04) and sixth in the 200 (28.03).
“Lauren and Julie, my two juniors and team captains, have been the workhorses for us,” Wait said. “From where they were at last year to now has drastically improved.”
Two of East Noble’s relays had strong performances, with the 4x400 team of Kyleigh Honaker, Rya Montoya, Katelyn Fortman and Hope Fleck placing third (53.43) and the 4x800 relay of Dakota Rodgers, Macey Colin, Johanna Carpenter and Addison Lindsey finishing fourth in 10:31.
Fleck, Colin and Carpenter also had solid finishes in their individual events, with Fleck finishing fourth in the 100 (13.25), Colin placing sixth in the 1,600 (5:43.74) and Carpenter taking sixth in the 800 (2:33.60).
Lillian Crow added a seventh-place finish for the Knights in the long jump, with her best jump coming in at 14-8.75, and Honaker set a personal best at pole vault at seven feet to place 13th.
Kylie Walz was third in the pole vault and had the area’s best pole vault of the day, clearing 8 feet, 6 inches to place third.
“Lots of pros and cons today,” Wait said. “Kylie Honaker and Kylie Walz both dramatically improved and had PRs today at pole vault and have been getting better with the good weather we’ve been having. Walz broke hers by a whole foot and Honaker had only ever cleared six feet and now she’s clearing seven, and they’re both new to pole vault this year, so I’m really proud of them.”
Garrett was 10th with 25 points, behind Leo’s 32.5 and one point ahead of Bellmont.
Lexi Gordon led the Railroaders with by placing third in the high jump (5 feet) and Brooklyn Jacobs was fourth in the 200 (27.91). Other top finishers were Katelynn Joseph, who was sixth in the 100 (13.66) and seventh in the pole vault (7 feet, 6 inches), Kinleigh Smith, who was sixth in the 100 hurdles (17.41) and 300 hurdles (51.67) and Addyson Trausch, who was seventh in the shot put (30 feet, 4 inches).
Lakeland finished 12th with five points, coming from Arlene Thompson’s and Grecia Munoz’s sixth (82 feet, 8 inches) and seventh-place finishes (82 feet, 4 inches) in the discus.
Overall, Manchester’s Kadence Fox (30 points) and North Side’s Tajaina McKenzie (32.50 points) finished the day as the black and gold divisions top point scorers.
Despite the cold weather and hail that began falling during the 3,200, Dock felt the meet was once again a success.
“We don’t have anywhere to train indoors,” Dock said. “We train outside no matter what all the time and we feel like the weather doesn’t affect us as much as it affects everybody else. When it gets cold, put more clothes on. If it snows, we shovel the snow off the track. We preach mental toughness and don’t factor in the weather in our performances.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.