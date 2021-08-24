AUBURN — DeKalb’s golfers took advantage of their home course Monday.
The Barons fired a 194 as a team, their best score of the season at Bridgewater, and were able to defeat Garrett and East Noble.
Garrett had a score of 233, and East Noble did not have a full lineup.
Lillie Cone was the medalist with a 38 for the Barons and Sophie Pfister shot a 47.
“We chipped and putted really well. The girls played really well,” DeKalb coach James Fislar said. “The 194 is our best so far at home, so we’ll take that and try to improve on it.”
Abby Weaver shot a 47 to lead the Railroaders. East Noble’s lone finisher was Gracie Schoof, who shot a 49.
The 233 wasn’t displeasing to Garrett coach Julie DePew.
“We have several first-year golfers,” she said. “Everybody’s been doing a little better. We’ve been improving gradually. We’re moving in the right direction as the season goes on.”
Other scores for DeKalb were Kaitlin Troyer 54, Delaney Cox 55 and Natalie Fordyce 70.
Garrett’s other scores were Halle Hathaway 60, Sophia Ruble 61, Courtney Barse 65 and Mia Gullett 66.
