Every time Taylor Clemens dove into a pool this season, she was going to be tough to beat.
The Angola senior finished off a successful high school career by earning the KPC Media Group All-Area Swimming Prep of the Year for the 2019-20 season.
She broke her own school record in the 100-yard freestyle at the Elkhart Central Sectional with a time of 55.35 seconds for seventh place. She also holds school records in the 200 and 500 freestyles. Clemens finished in ninth in the 200 free at the sectional with a time of 2:01.27.
In 13 dual meets during her senior season, she finished in second in one race and in first place in 25 races. As a team, Angola went undefeated again in dual meets, and Clemens played a large part in that. She also helped the girls finish sixth as a team in the sectional.
The rest of the All-Area Swimming team includes:
Maddie Toigo, Jr., Angola
Toigo qualified for one championship and one consolation final at the Elkhart Sectional. She finished in eighth place in the 100 backstroke (1:05) and 11th place in the 100 butterfly (1:04.78). Toigo had 23 first-place finishes and three second-place finishes at dual meet races.
Courtney Simmons, Sr., Angola
Simmons had 12 wins, nine seconds and three thirds in dual meet swims. She placed 12th in 200 individual medley and 12th in the 100 breaststroke at the Elkhart Sectional.
Audra James, Sr., Angola
James finished with 12 first-place victories, 10 second-place finishes in dual meet competitions. She ended up placing 13th in the 50 freestyle (26.75) and 12th in the 100 freestyle at the Elkhart Sectional (58.75).
Marcus Miller, So., Angola
Miller had 24 first-place finishes and two second-place finishes in dual meet races. In the Concord Sectional, he placed seventh in the 200 freestyle (1:55.38) and sixth place in the 500 freestyle (5:17.44).
Zacchaeus Creager, Jr., Angola
For the second consecutive season, Creager finished seventh place in the 50 freestyle at the Concord Sectional (23.26), and he was part of the two Angola relay teams that finished in sixth at the sectional. He also placed 14th in the 100 freestyle (53.98). Creager ended up with 14 wins, seven seconds and four thirds in dual meet competitions.
Jacob Pontorno, So., Angola
Pontorno finished in 11th place in the 200 individual medley at the Concord Sectional (2:17.99), and he was part of the two Angola relay teams that finished in sixth at the sectional. He picked up 13 victories, seven second-place finishes and three third-place finishes in dual meet swims this season.
Corinne Wells, Fr., East Noble
Wells earned All-Northeast 8 Conference second team honors after she placed third in the 100 freestyle (1:00.10) and fifth in the 50 freestyle (27.33) at the NE8 swim meet at Norwell High School. She placed 15th in both the 50 free (27.15) and 100 free (59.19) at the Elkhart Sectional.
Lily Meyer, So., East Noble
Meyer earned All-NE8 Conference first team recognition after she won the conference diving championship with a total score of 358.25. Her score set a new meet record. At the Elkhart Sectional, she placed eighth in the diving portion of the meet with a score of 337.35.
Ryan Wells, Sr., East Noble
Wells was on the All-NE8 second team after he finished third in the 200 freestyle (1:58.82) and fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:00.73). He was also on the 200 medley relay team that finished third and the 400 freestyle relay team that placed second.
At the Concord Sectional, Wells was on the 400 free relay team that took fifth place and the 200 medley relay team that finished sixth. Individually, he came in seventh in the 100 butterfly (58.61) and ninth in the 200 free (1:56.14).
Kyler Corbin, Jr., East Noble
Corbin was on the relay teams with Wells. He also finished second-team All-Northeast 8 after he finished second in the 100 freestyle (51.96) and fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:02.92). At the Concord Sectional, he placed ninth in the 100 free (51.19) and 11th in the backstroke (1:02.15).
Austin Fortman, Sr., East Noble
Fortman joined Corbin and Wells on the relay teams. Individually, he was another Knight to make the All-NE8 second team. At Norwell, he came in third in the 50 free (23.80) and 100 free (52.99). In the Concord Sectional, he finished ninth in the 50 free (23.69) and 11th in the 100 free (52.32).
Owen Chambers, So., East Noble
Chambers was a fellow member on the 400 free relay team that placed second at the NE8 meet and fifth at the Concord Sectional and the 200 freestyle relay team that finished eighth at the sectional and third at conference.
He made the All-NE8 third team after he placed sixth in the 500 free (5:41.50) and 200 free (2:05.27). At the sectional, he came in 10th in the 500 free (5:19.80) and 200 free (1:56.53).
Honorable mentions include: DeKalb’s Adeline Gillespie and Jala Collins, Fremont’s Gage Forrest and East Noble’s Samantha Richards and Paige Anderson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.