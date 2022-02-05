HUNTERTOWN — Repeats are nice, but three-peats are even better.
That’s what the Garrett High School wrestling team is celebrating today after wrapping up its third straight IHSAA regional title on Saturday at Carroll.
The Railroaders won this one in dominating fashion with 146.5 points. Homestead was a distant second with 98 and Carroll right behind with 97.
Among other area teams at the Carroll Regional, Columbia City was fifth with 76.5 points, Churubusco eighth with 30, and Eastside 15th with 11.
The Railroaders got it done on Saturday on the strength of nine semi-state qualifiers, including four regional champions: Hayden Brady at 120 pounds, Brayden Baker at 145, Chase Leech at 152, and Jack O’Connor at 195.
The top four finishers at Saturday’s regional tournament advanced to next Saturday’s Fort Wayne Semi-state at Memorial Coliseum, the gateway to the state individual tournament slated for Feb. 18 and 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The top four finishers in each weight class at the semi-state tournament advance to state, where wrestlers need to win a Friday night match to move on to Saturday and be guaranteed a spot on the awards stand.
Garrett’s four regional champions will be joined in Fort Wayne by senior Tanner McMain, who was runner-up at 126; junior Hayden Williams, who was fourth at 132; junior Jayden Gilbert, who was third at 138; senior Chandler Minnich, third at 160; and junior Jakob Jones, who was runner-up at 113.
Garrett coach Nick Kraus said the regional championship was a total team effort for the Railroaders.
“We thought we had a chance to get all our guys through, but this was a good day for us,” Kraus said.
Kraus liked what he saw from a number of his wrestlers on Saturday — not just his four regional champions.
“Jakob Jones at 113 making the finals was a big deal,” Kraus said.
Kraus also liked seeing Williams make it to semi-state with his fourth-place finish at 132, where he lost a 4-2 decision to Eastside’s Briar Munsey.
“Leech at 152 won a championship and did what was expected of him,” Kraus said.
Kraus was especially heartened to see O’Connor win the championship at 195 after finishing third at the sectional tournament last week. O’Connor bested Isaac Eberhard, getting a pin at 3:58 of the second period.
“From third at sectionals last week to a regional title this week,” Kraus said. “That’s a pretty big deal.”
O’Connor is a regional champion at 195 this year after competing at 170 a year ago.
Increased confidence this year made all the difference, O’Connor said.
At 120, Brady (29-3) won his title by gutting out a 5-2 decision over Bishop Dwenger’s Elliott Cornewell.
Neither wrestler had much left in the tank in the final period, Brady said.
“We were both pretty gassed,” Brady said.
Churubusco got a regional championship from senior 126-pounder Zander Hord, who eked out a 3-1 decision over Garrett’s McMain in the finals.
Hord (28-5) will be joined at the Coliseum by teammate Kaleb Oliver (28-4). The Eagles’ junior 182-pounder finished third.
Carroll Regional
Team Scores
Garrett 146.5; Homestead 98; Carroll 97; New Haven 83; Columbia City 76.5; Snider 52; Bishop Dwenger 42; Huntington North 39; Churubusco 30; Leo 29; Northrop 24; Concordia Lutheran 16; Heritage 16; F.W. North Side 15.5; Bishop Luers 12; Eastside 11; F.W. South Side 0; Wayne 0.
First-place matches
106 — Julianna Ocampo (New Haven) maj.dec. Byron Oliva, Fort Wayne North Side, 15-4. 113 — Easton Doster (New Haven) pinned Jakob Jones (Garrett), 1:39. 120 — Hayden Brady (Garrett) dec. Elliott Cornewell (Bishop Dwenger), 5-2. 126 — Zander Hord (Churubusco) dec. Tanner McMain (Garrett), 3-1. 132 — Nathan Houser (Homestead) pinned Ben Pennington (Leo), 3:04. 138 — Luke Tuesch (Huntington North) dec. Allan Maggard (Columbia City),6-0. 145 — Brayden Baker (Garrett) pinned Jacob Miller (Homestead), 1:39. 152 — Chase Leech (Garrett) dec. Elijah Talamantez (Fort Wayne Snider),10-6. 160 — Jared Landez (Carroll) pinned Aaron Kistler (Homestead), 3:40. 170 — Camari Kirk (New Haven) pinned Justice Goree (Columbia City), 3:47. 182 — De Alcapon Veazy (Snider) pinned Austin Ferris (Bishop Dwenger), :15. 195 — Jack O’Connor (Garrett) pinned Isaac Eberhard (Carroll), 3:58. 220 — Julante Hinton (Northrop) pinned Chance Harris (Concordia Lutheran), 8:07. 285 — Ian Clifford (Columbia City) pinned Parker Hennessey (Heritage), 1:39.
Third-place matches
106 — Kaleb Blackburn (Carroll) pinned Ethan Khanhphane (Homestead),:38. 113 — Jayden English (Columbia City) dec. Solomon Barnum (Huntington North), 8-2. 120 — Aidan Sanderson (Columbia City) dec. Bryce Clark (Leo), 5-1. 126 — Xavier Garrett (Dwenger) dec. Jake Heisler (Homestead), 5-4. 132 — Briar Munsey (Eastside) pinned Hayden Williams (Garrett), 3:04. 138 — Jadyn Gilbert (Garrett) dec. Giovanni Arsini (Homestead), 11-4. 145 — Jackson Todd (Carroll) maj. dec. Elijah Miller (New Haven), 13-3. 152 — Austin Brickey (Carroll) maj. dec. Easton Arsini (Homestead), 8-0. 160 — Chandler Minnich (Garrett) pinned Ke Von Russell (Leo), 3:37. 170 — Will Jeffries (Carroll) pinned Mason Daring (Bishop Luers), 5:40. 182 — Kaleb Oliver (Churubusco) dec. Nolan Scott (Homestead), 3-1. 195 — Nate Elliott (Huntington North) pinned Mickey Daring (Bishop Luers), 3:40. 220 — Dylan Bennett (Carroll) dec. Matt Mills (Homestead), 7-4. 285 — Ethan Dotson (Snider) pinned Josh Clark (New Haven), 2:16.
