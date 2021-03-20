College Softball Thunder split 1-0 decisions in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Trine won its first game Saturday 1-0 over Illinois Wesleyan. Then the Thunder lost 1-0 to NCAA Division III seventh-ranked DePauw.
Freshman Scarlett Elliott had a two-out single in the top of the first inning to score Amanda Prather for the lone run of the game. Hannah Kampmann and Adrienne Rosey combined on the one-hit shutout.
Kampmann pitched six-plus innings with seven strikeouts for her first win of the season. Rosey got three straight outs for her first collegiate save after Kampmann walked the leadoff hitter in the bottom of the seventh.
Taylor Murdock had two hits for Trine (3-1).
In the Thunder’s second game, the Tigers got the lone run of the contest in the bottom of the third inning when Jade Mejia Wick scored on Drew Bratcher’s infield single.
DePauw’s Cami Henry pitched a three-hit shutout with three walks and 14 strikeouts.
Anna Koeppl (1-1) scattered five hits, struck out three and walked no one for the Thunder. Prather doubled and walked. Murdock walked twice.
College Lacrosse Trine women lose to MIAA rival Calvin
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s lacrosse team lost to Calvin 14-6 at Grand Rapids Christian High School Saturday afternoon.
The Knights held Trine scoreless for the first 13 and a half minutes in taking a 3-0 lead. Calvin led 8-3 at the half and 12-4 midway through the second half.
Chloe Vruno, Liv Ghent, Ella Dougherty, Kristin John, Kristin Nguyen and Nikki Hibler scored for the Thunder (4-3). Emily Morthorst made 11 saves in goal in the first half, then Jillian Rejczyk made seven saves in goal in the second half.
College Baseball Trine swept at Wabash
CRAWFORDSVILLE — Trine lost to Wabash 5-2 and 11-9 on Saturday.
In game one, the Little Giants scored three times in the second inning to take a 3-1 lead and added on.
Brenden Warner walked twice, singled, doubled and drove in a run for the Thunder (0-7). Starting pitcher Adam Wheaton took the loss, allowing 5 earned runs and 12 hits over seven innings with six strikeouts and no walks.
In game two, Wabash led 11-4 after five innings after Trine led 3-1 after two and a half innings.
Dalton Nikirk was 3-for-4 for the Thunder with two runs batted in, two stolen bases and a run scored. Cory Erbskorn doubled, walked, had two RBIs and scored a run. Joe Fiorucci scored three runs. Josh Hoogewerf was the starting and losing pitcher.
On Friday in Olivet, Michigan, Trine University lost to Olivet 9-6.
The Comets led 9-0 after five innings and Olivet starting pitcher Ryan Upton no-hit the Thunder through six innings.
Trine’s Adam Stefanelli singled to start the top of the seventh inning to break up Upton’s no-hit bid. The Thunder scored all of their runs in the final three innings and had the tying run at the plate in the ninth.
Nikirk had a two-run triple in the seventh inning for Trine. Bryce Bloode started on the mound and took the loss after allowing six earned runs on eight hits over the first three innings.
College Soccer
Trine men rout Alma
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s soccer team opened Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association play in the spring with a 5-0 victory over Alma Friday night at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
The Thunder led 1-0 at the half, then scored three goals early in the second half to put the match out of reach.
Alhusain Yahya had goal and two assists for Trine (5-1 overall), and Kyle Russell added a goal and an assist. Goalkeeper Troy Saylor only had to make one save to get the shutout.
Connor Malmquist, Brian Morris and Adam Goushaw also scored for the Thunder. Tyler Murphy had an assist.
