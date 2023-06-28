The youth of West Noble’s girls track and field team was something to behold this season.
Under the tutelage of an experienced senior, three freshmen and a rising sophomore helped lead the Chargers to an undefeated third straight Northeast Corner Conference West Division championship.
Of those three freshmen, Kayle Jordan arguably shined the brightest, advancing to the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals in both the discus and shot put and was notably the only freshman in the field for both events, a feat that has not been done from an area athlete in a very long time if done at all.
For her achievements, Jordan has been named the 2023 KPC Media Girls Track and Field Prep of the Year, becoming the second thrower in three years to earn the award.
In Bloomington, she placed 20th in the shot with a throw of 37 feet, 10 inches and was 22nd in the discus with a toss of 111-5.
Jordan punched her ticket to the state finals by finishing second in the shot put (38-11) and third in the discus (124-11) in a competitive Carroll Regional. Additionally, she was the NECC and Angola Sectional champion in shot put and was third at NECC and a sectional runner-up in the discus.
On the coaching front, Angola’s Troy Smith earned the 2023 KPC Media Girls Track and Field Coach of the Year for a second straight season after leading the Hornets to repeat as NECC Meet and sectional champions.
Angola also sent an individual and a relay team to the State Finals for a second straight year, leading the area in representation.
Here’s the rest of the 2023 KPC Media Group All-Area Girls Track and Field Team:
Stefany Dominguez, So., West Noble
Dominguez is only a sophomore, but she has already proven herself as someone to look out for over the next two years.
This season, Dominguez was third (12.93 seconds) at NECC in the 100-meter dash and was a regional qualifier in both the 100 and 200, where she was eighth and 11th, respectively, at Carroll.
Lanie Martin, Fr., West Noble
Only a freshman, Martin was a two-time NECC champion in the 800 (2:25.07) and 1,600 (5:26.31) to put the conference on notice, leading into third-place sectional finishes in both events as well as the 4x800 relay.
Martin was also on the fourth place 4x400 relay at sectionals, and at regionals was 12th in the 800 and ninth in the 1,600.
Emily Mawhorter, Sr., WN
Mawhorter ended her career as one of West Noble’s most prolific hurdlers and long jumpers, winning conference and sectional championships in both events this season.
At the Carroll Regional, she was fifth in the 300 hurdles at 47.23 seconds and was seventh in the long jump (16 feet, 3.25 inches).
Trinity Parson, Fr., W. Noble
Another Charger freshman who qualified for regionals, Parson received a callback to Carroll after placing fourth in the 3,200 (12:19.20) at sectionals.
Once there, Parson improved by 13 seconds to finish 13th in the event, while at conference, she was champion in 12:16.30 and was third in the 1,600 meters (5:34.84).
Kylie Caswell, Jr., Angola
Caswell started the year for the Hornets with no experience pole vaulting, and ended the season as an NECC and sectional champion, leading to a ninth place finish at regionals.
Caswell was also a member of the Hornets’ conference- and sectional-winning 4x400 relay team, going to the State Finals in the event after placing third at regional in 4:07.78. At state, the team was 26th in 4:07.09.
Jordan Davenport, So., Angola
The third member of Angola’s state 4x400 team, Davenport won another sectional championship with the 4x800 relay and was fourth at conference in the 800 (2:32.87).
She was also quick in sprints, placing second in the 400 meters at sectionals (1:00.88) and was eighth at regionals (1:00.22).
Ashley Villa Romero, Sr., Angola
Villa Romero ended her career as an NECC champion in the 100 hurdles this season, edging out West Noble’s Mawhorter by .07 seconds to earn the crown, before earning runner-up to Mawhorter in the 300 hurdles at the same meet.
Villa Romero also claimed a sectional crown in the 100 hurdles in 16.39 seconds to qualify for regionals, where she was seventh in 16.08 seconds.
Morgan Gaerte, Jr., Angola
After starting the season still recovering from an injury sustained during volleyball season, Gaerte worked hey way back to retaining her title as the area’s best high jumper, winning NECC and sectional titles.
At state, Gaerte had the area’s best finish in any event, finishing 15th at 5 feet, 4 inches.
Gracynn Hinkley, Sr., Angola
Hinkley competed at the State Finals this season, filling in for Bella Underwood-Sanders on the state-qualifying 4x400 relay team that placed third at regional and was on the sectional-winning 4x800 relay.
In her individual events, Hinkley earned third-, second- and seventh-place finishes in the 800 at conference, sectional and regionals and was second in the 1,600 at conference.
Karleigh Gillen, So., Angola
Gillen rounded out Angola’s state-qualifying 4x400 relay, also being a part of the team’s second-place 4x100 team and the winning 4x800 team at NECC.
Gillen was also third in the 400 meters at conference and sectional to qualify for regionals and was on the 4x800 relay that won a sectional championship.
Colen Truelove, Jr., Central Noble
Truelove put herself in exclusive company as a regional qualifier in three events: the 100 meters, the 100 hurdles and the 4x100 relay.
At the NECC meet, she was fourth in the 100 hurdles (16.89 seconds). At sectionals, Truelove was on the championship-winning 4x100 relay team, was second in the 100 hurdles (16.46) and was third in the 100 meters (13.36 seconds).
Ella Zolman, Jr., Cent. Noble
Zolman was snubbed from the State Finals this season after advancing in two events last year, though she narrowly missed out in the 100 meters after placing fourth at the Carroll Regional.
She was also a regional qualifier in the 200 meters after winning a sectional title in 26.69 to go along with her championships in the 100 and 4x100 relay. She was also an NECC champion in both the 100 and 200.
Nancy Bianski, Fr., Churubusco
Bianski left quite a mark in her debut year for Churubusco, finishing runner-up in both the long jump (16 feet, 5.25 inches) and the 100 dash (12.87 seconds) at NECC.
In sectionals, she was third in the long jump at 17-4.5 to qualify for regionals along with the 4x100 relay. She was fifth in regionals at long jump while her 4x100 relay was seventh.
Alyssa Eby, Jr., Churubusco
Eby was a key point-getter for the Eagles throughout much of the season and a factor for them in the postseason, as she was fourth in the 300 hurdles at conference (50.09 seconds) and was on the regional-qualifying 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Madison Hosted, Sr. Churubusco
Hosted was an all-around performer in the sprints for the Eagles this year, running the 100, 200 and 400 meters as well as the 4x100 and 4x400 relays, both of which set school records with her running on them.
She did all of that while also finding time on the softball field for Churubusco this spring.
Ella Boersema, Jr., Churubusco
With a year left in her career before heading to Indiana University to play volleyball, Boersema already holds Churubusco’s 400 meters record after breaking her aunt Amanda Boersema’s record set 28 years ago.
Ella was second at conference (59.84) and at the Northrop Sectional in 59.19 seconds and just missed out on a State Finals berth in the event with a 59.28 fifth-place finish at regionals. She was also a part of the team’s regional-qualifying 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Rosey Stephens, Jr., Churubusco
Stephens was the lone Eagle to go to the State Finals this past season, where she placed 23rd after clearing a height of 10 feet. That was only the second time in her career she had cleared that mark.
A week earlier, Stephens set a career best of 10-3 at the Carroll Regional to finish third.
Lydia Bennett, Sr., DeKalb
Bennett ended her high school career with another state appearance in the 1,600 meters, where she placed 20th at 5:14.69.
The Western Illinois signee was sectional champion at the 1,600 and 3,200, Northeast 8 Conference champion in the 1,600 and runner-up in the 3,200, and she was also one of the main participants on the Barons’ 4x800 relay team.
Julie Crow, Jr., East Noble
Crow not only placed second in the long jump at NE8 to make all-conference Second Team, but she was also second in the Fort Wayne North Side Relays and the Angola Sectional to qualify for regionals.
This season, she recorded the ninth longest leap in program history.
Lilly Crow, So., East Noble
Like her sister, Lilly earned her way onto East Noble’s top 10 long jump list with the 10th longest jump in the program this season.
She was NE8 champion in the event and was a regional qualifier in both the long jump and 4x400 relay.
Addison Lindsey, So., E. Noble
While she didn’t advance to the State Finals this season, Lindsey was once again among the best distance runners in the area.
Lindsey was NE8 champion and sectional champion in the 3,200 meters at 11:27.72, sectional runner-up in the same event. She was also fourth at sectional in the 1,600 (5:31.08).
Lauren Munson, Jr., East Noble
A regional qualifier in the 300 hurdles, Munson took over the fourth fastest time in program history this season and was a sectional runner-up.
Munson placed third to earn All-NE8 Honorable Mention and was second at the Fort Wayne North Side Relays.
Lilyan Kreischer, So., Eastside
After just narrowly missing out on the State Finals last season, Kreischer earned her trip to Bloomington with a sectional championship in the 400 meters (59.80), followed by a third-place finish at regionals.
At Indiana University, Kreischer, the lone representative for the Blazers, ran a 59.34 to place 17th and set a school record for at least the third time in the season.
Adelyn Rainsberger, So., Westview
Rainsberger was a regional qualifier in two events for the Warriors: the 800, for which she was an NECC runner-up (2:25.09) and sectional champion (2:25.24), and as a member of the 4x400 meter relay that placed second in sectionals and fourth at regionals.
Lucy Rensberger, Sr., Westview
Rensberger ended her career at high school’s biggest stage, placing 18th in the discus at state with a toss of 118 feet. She won at conference at 121-9, and was runner-up in the shot at NECC with a throw of 34-2.
Rensberger was discus champion in the Angola Sectional (122-10) and fourth in that event at the regional at 124-1.
Honorable Mention
Angola’s Bella Underwood-Sanders, Churubusco’s Patty Wiggs; DeKalb’s Abby DeTray, Myca Miller, Jenna Schoenherr and Scout Warner; East Noble’s Johanna Carpenter, Chloe Gibson and Kylie Walz; Garrett’s Lexi Gordon, Lakeland’s Takya Wallace, Lakewood Park’s Sophia Haslett and Prairie Heights’ Trevyn Terry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.