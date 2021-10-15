HUNTERTOWN — They had to work for it.
East Noble was a heavy underdog against rival DeKalb going into Thursday’s Class 4A volleyball sectional opener, but the Knights stayed scrappy and made it a tough match.
Even so, the Barons (17-11) made the plays they had to make to win in three games. Scores were 25-17, 26-24, 25-20.
“Defensively, they weren’t letting anything hit the floor,” Baron coach Melissa Hall said. “I’m glad we pulled out the win. That’s the first win we’ve had in the sectional since I’ve been coach.”
With its first postseason win since 2014, DeKalb advanced to Saturday’s first semifinal at 11 a.m. against host Carroll. The winner of Thursday’s second match (Snider or Northrop) will battle North Side at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, with the survivors returning for the title match at 7.
“That was our goal, to make them work for it,” East Noble coach Katie Probst said. “We worked very hard in practice the last four days and we wanted to go out and play hard.
“We had nothing to lose and we left it all on the court.”
DeKalb opened up a 17-8 lead in the opening game to take control. Kills from Paige Langschwager and Brenna Spangler, along with a tip by Hope Moring highlighted a key run of points.
The Knights (1-21) got back within 18-14 with the help of a kill by Hannah Mast, but could get no closer.
The second game was much different with the Knights holding the lead until the Barons finally got even at 10-10. East Noble surged ahead again, but DeKalb fought back to tie it 16-16.
Mia Gabet’s kill put East Noble back in front, and it was a dogfight from there, with the score tied at every point from 19-24.
The Knights reached game point after a tip by Brinley Beaupre, but a hitting error gave the Barons life. Langschwager served the last two points for the win.
The Barons struggled with their passing and defense in the second game.
“We weren’t taking care of that first contact. We have to get back to basics,” Hall said. “We were kind of hot-potatoing it. It’s going to take more for Saturday morning, that’s for sure.”
DeKalb led most of the third game after taking a 10-9 lead on a kill by Brooklyn Barkhaus, but couldn’t shake the Knights, who got within 20-19 on an ace by Danyelle Jordan before the Barons got the last points they needed.
Moring led the Barons with 12 kills and 10 assists. She also had two aces and 14 digs. Brenna Spangler had five kills and three block assists. Langschwager and Paige Snider both had seven kills, with Snider making eight digs.
Lillie Cserep had 13 assists, and Aiva Ring had seven assists and nine digs.
