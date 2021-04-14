AUBURN — Taylor University had a pretty good chance of landing Colton White for its track and field program.
The Lakewood Park senior has a family tradition with the school, with his brother and parents having already gone to college there.
With much of Lakewood Park’s student body watching during its lunch period, White signed his commitment to run for the Trojans Wednesday. They compete in the NAIA and the Crossroads League.
“My parents and my brother went there,” White said. “I got a more personal feel of the campus. I hear a lot of good things from them.
“It feels like a second home. I’m looking forward to experiencing some of the same things they did.”
White competed for his father, Daron White, in both soccer and track at Lakewood Park. As a sophomore in 2019, White was a state qualifier in the 800-meter run, the event he’ll likely be featured in at Taylor.
At Tuesday’s signing, Daron White, who also ran track at Taylor, thanked his son for helping to start the Panthers’ track program four years ago.
“It’s been fun watching you improve, but it’s also going to be fun to see you go on to college and see what you can do,” Daron White said at Tuesday’s signing.
New Taylor track coach Derek Gay is happy to get Colton White.
“We’re super excited,” Gay said. “It’s always fun to get a legacy kid. It’s my first year, so it’s fun to connect with alumni and see the tradition of Taylor track and field and the desire for that to continue.
“Colton’s going to be joining what we think will be a group of very talented runners, and we’re excited to have him for the next few years.”
Colton White, who was part of Lakewood Park’s first boys soccer regional champions as a junior and back-to-back sectional titles, said he was relieved to have his college choice made.
“It’s exciting to finally get the chance,” he said. “I’m looking forward to attending Taylor. I’m excited to see where it goes.
“The No. 1 thing I was looking for in a college was a Christian atmosphere. What set Taylor apart was I loved the community aspect, I loved the team aspect. I’m sure it will be a fun experience.”
Colton White said he will major in environmental studies.
