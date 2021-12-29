Prep Gymnastics Angola wins Elkhart Invite, Lakeland fourth
ELKHART — The Angola gymnastics team opened the 2021-22 season on a high note by winning the Elkhart Invitational Wednesday.
The Hornets finished with a score of 103.5, and the Lakers ended up with 82.7 for fourth place.
Ashtyn Evans was the all-around champion with a total of 36.1. She won the uneven bars at 9.4, finished first in the beam at 8.1, tied the top spot in the vault at 9.1 and won the floor exercise with a 9.5.
The Hornets’ Alayna Shamp finished in second in the all-around, and Summer Allen came in fourth in the all-around. Shamp placed second in the uneven bars with 8.7, and Allen placed third at 8.1. Shamp tied with Evans and New Prairie’s Anna Jasniwski in the vault. Allen tied for fourth on the vault with a nine.
Angola’s Sarah Hutchins placed third in floor with a score of 8.85.
Lakeland Natalie Huffman was 10th in the all-around. Her best event was in the vault at 8.5. Her teammate Emma Schiffli tied for ninth in the vault with an 8.8.
College Basketball Bieniewicz sets record in win
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tara Bieniewicz set a new Trine women’s career three-point record Wednesday in a 77-52 win over Penn State University-Behrend at the Basketball Destinations Post-Christmas Classic at Trevecca Nazarene University.
Bieniewicz made her second three last than a minute into the second quarter to break the record. She already held the record for most makes in the NCAA DIII era of Trine women’s basketball, and now holds the all-time record for most career makes from beyond the arc.
She finished with 20 points and 5-of-9 from deep. Rachel Stewart had 16 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Kelsy Taylor had nine points and seven boards. Sophie Sloneker chipped in nine, and Katie Sloneker added eight.
Trine led from the get-go on Wednesday and were up as many as 34 points in the fourth quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.