INDIANAPOLIS — The sectional pairings for the Indiana High School Athletic Association state softball and baseball tournaments were announced on Sunday evening.
Softball sectional tournaments will run from May 23-28. Area teams will be playing in sectionals hosted by Carroll (Class 4A), Garrett (3A), Wawasee (3A), Westview (2A), Eastside (2A) and Fremont (2A).
The softball tournament will conclude with the IHSAA State Finals June 10 and 11 at Purdue University’s Bittinger Stadium. A total of 372 teams were placed in sectional brackets.
Baseball sectional tournaments will be held from May 25-30. Area teams will be playing in sectionals hosted by DeKalb (4A), Angola (3A), Jimtown (3A), Westview (2A), Eastside (2A) and Fremont (2A).
A field of 383 baseball teams statewide will look to reach the State Finals June 17 and 18 at Victory Field in Indianapolis. Two games will be played each day at the home of the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians.
IHSAA Area Sectionals
SOFTBALL
Class 4A, Sectional 5
at Carroll
May 23: First round, Snider vs. Northrop, 6 p.m.
May 24: Semifinals — DeKalb vs. Carroll, 6 p.m.; East Noble vs. Snider-Northrop winner, 8 p.m.
May 26: Final, between semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Class 3A, Sectional 21
at Wawasee
May 23: First round, West Noble vs. NorthWood, 5:30 p.m.
May 24: Semifinal, Jimtown vs. Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.
May 25: Semifinal, Wawasee vs. WN-NorthWood winners, 5:30 p.m.
May 28: Final, between semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
Class 3A, Sectional 22
at Garrett
May 23: First round — New Haven vs. Angola, 5:30 p.m.; Leo vs. Concordia, 7:30 p.m.
May 24: Semifinals — Garrett vs. NH-Angola winner, 5:30 p.m.; Bishop Dwenger vs. Leo-Concordia winner, 7:30 p.m.
May 26: Final, between semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Class 2A, Sectional 35
at Westview
May 24: First round — LaVille vs. Westview, 5:30 p.m.; Central Noble vs. Prairie Heights, 7:30 p.m.
May 26: Semifinals — Fairfield vs. LaVille-Westview winner, 5:30 p.m.; Bremen vs. CN-PH winner, 7:30 p.m.
May 28: Final, between semifinal winners, noon
Class 2A, Sectional 36
at Eastside
May 23: First round, Eastside vs. South Adams, 5:30 p.m.
May 24: First round — Bishop Luers vs. Bluffton, 5:30 p.m.; Woodlan vs. Churubusco, 7:30 p.m.
May 25: Semifinals — Adams Central vs. Eastside-SA winner, 5:30 p.m.; May 24 winners, 7:30 p.m.
May 26: Final, between semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A, Sectional 51
at Vistula Park, Fremont
May 23: First round, Elkhart Christian vs. Hamilton, 6 p.m.
May 24: Semifinals — Canterbury vs. Fremont, 5:30 p.m.; Lakewood Park Christian vs. ECA-Hamilton winner, 7:30 p.m.
May 26: Final, between semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
BASEBALL
Class 4A, Sectional 5
at DeKalb
May 25: First round, East Noble vs. DeKalb, 6 p.m.
May 27: Semifinals — Snider vs. Northrop, 6 p.m.; Carroll vs. EN-DeKalb winner, 8 p.m.
May 30: Final, between semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
Class 3A, Sectional 21
at Jimtown
May 25: First round — Tippecanoe Valley vs. Wawasee, 5 p.m.; Lakeland vs. West Noble, 7 p.m.
May 28: Semifinals — First-round winners, noon; NorthWood vs. Jimtown, 2 p.m.
May 30: Final, between semifinal winners, noon
Class 3A, Sectional 22
at Angola
First round — Bishop Dwenger vs. New Haven, Concordia vs. Bishop Luers, Angola vs. Leo
Semifinals — Garrett vs. BD-New Haven winner, Concordia-Luers winner vs. Angola-Leo winner
Final, between semifinal winners
Class 2A, Sectional 35
at Westview
May 25: First round — Fairfield vs. Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.; LaVille vs. Central Noble, 7:30 p.m.
May 28: Semifinals — First-round winners, 11 a.m.; Bremen vs. Westview, 1 p.m.
May 30: Final, between semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
Class 2A, Sectional 36
at Eastside
May 25: First round — Eastside vs. Churubusco, 5 p.m.; South Adams vs. Adams Central, 7:30 p.m.
May 28: Semifinals — First-round winners, 11 a.m.; Woodlan vs. Bluffton, 1:30 p.m.
May 30: Final, between semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
Class 1A, Sectional 51
at Fremont
May 25: First round, Fremont vs. Blackhawk Christian, 6 p.m.
May 26: First round — Elkhart Christian vs. Canterbury, 5:30 p.m.; Lakewood Park Christian vs. Bethany Christian, 7:30 p.m.
May 28: Semifinals — Hamilton vs. FHS-Blackhawk winner, 11 a.m.; May 26 winners, 1 p.m.
May 30: Final, between semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.