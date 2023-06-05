MARSHALL, Texas — The 2023 NCAA Division III Softball Championship didn’t get off to a good start for either No. 1 Salisbury or No. 3 Trine: Both elite programs lost their opening games and dropped to the elimination bracket.
But the rest of the way, both teams have proven the old adage, “It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.” And now the SeaGulls and Thunder will meet in the best-of-3 finals beginning today on the artificial turf at East Texas Baptist University.
Salisbury punched its ticket to the finals Sunday night, rallying from a 4-0 deficit against No. 5 Berry in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings and walk it off in the bottom of the eighth.
Monday afternoon, the Thunder joined the Sea Gulls with a 4-1 win over No. 7 Coe to eliminate the Kohawks. The game was supposed to be held Sunday night but was pushed back to Monday due to inclement weather. The game had been slated for an 11:20 p.m. Eastern first pitch before being called off for the night.
Earlier Sunday, the Thunder staved off elimination and forced another game with a 9-2 win over Coe.
Monday afternoon, Coe (39-11) drew first blood with a run in the top of the second.
But that was the end of the Kohawks’ scoring as Trine freshman sensation Debbie Hill came on in relief of starter Anna Koeppl and shut down Coe the rest of the way
Hill (13-4), as usual, helped provide her own offense, rest of the way, giving up just one hit and striking out 10, going 2-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs, including a 2-run homer.
Trine (44-5) got two runs in the bottom of the second to take a lead it would never relinquish. Emma Beyer drove in a run with a fielder’s choice and scored on an Ashleigh Tranter double.
Hill clubbed her 2-run shot in the bottom of the third with Cassie Woods aboard.
It’s been quite a turnaround in the five days since the Thunder lost their opener to No. 6 Rowan, 11-4 and found themselves in danger of going home early after what Trine head coach Donnie Danklefsen quite aptly termed a “butt-kicking.”
Danklefsen had high praise for his team after it advanced to the finals.
“I couldn’t be more proud of this group,” Danklefsen said. “They’re resilient… the heart and fight they’ve shown the past couple of days after losing that first game.”
Hill’s dominating showing in the circle on Monday was an example of the kind of team focus that has the Thunder moving on. Hill said, “I was coming in and doing my job. I told Anna I had her back. I knew our lineup was going to come through and produce.”
The best-of-3 championship series starts today at noon and continues Wednesday at noon. If necessary, Game 3 would take place at approximately 2:30 p.m., about 30 minutes after the end of Game 2.
Monday’s win was Trine’s 44th victory of the season to set a new program record. The Thunder won 43 games in 2014.
Trine 12, Moravian (Pa.) 4
It was a long Saturday of hurry up and wait for the Thunder and No. 8 Moravian (Pa.) as inclement weather forced their 2:30 p.m. game to be repeatedly pushed back.
But when the two teams finally started to play softball at 10 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, it was all Trine, who defeated the Greyhounds in five innings.
Hill got the win, fanning seven and walking just one. Alexis Michon closed things out with a scoreless fifth.
The Thunder scored four in the first, four in the second and two in the third to blitz out to a 10-0 lead.
Moravian (38-12) scored two in the third and two more in the fourth to cut the Thunder lead to 10-4, but Trine tacked on two more runs in the top of the fifth to put itself in position to end this one early via the 8-run rule.
Hill helped herself in a big way, going 3-for-3 with a walk, a two-run homer and five RBIs. Cassie Woods was 2-for-2 with two walks and three runs scored and Ainsley Phillips was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs. Beyer was also 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
