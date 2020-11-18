Spectator limitations at area sporting events were put in place Wednesday after most of northeast Indiana moved into the red on the Indiana State Department of Health’s weekly coronavirus county metrics.
LaGrange, Steuben and DeKalb counties are all in red this week, along with neighboring Allen, Whitley and Elkhart counties.
Noble County, by a narrow margin, held at the second-worst rating in orange for another week.
The red rating has forced schools in our four-county area to put limitations on spectators until the time the county moves back into the orange or yellow rating.
The counties will have to enter and stay in a lower color code for at least two consecutive weeks before restrictions can be lifted.
Here is a list of restrictions, which were put in place on Wednesday:
Angola High School
Parents or guardians, grandparents and siblings of both home and away teams will be admitted into winter athletic competitions. Along with essential personnel from both schools (scorekeepers, managers, clock operators and school officials). The media will also be admitted.
Eastside High School
As DeKalb County moved to “Red” status, indicating high spread of COVID-19, Eastside Junior-Senior High School has announced new restrictions for junior high and high school athletic events, beginning Nov. 19.
No visiting fans will be allowed at events hosted at Eastside; only essential personnel from visiting teams will be allowed.
Players, participants, personnel and parents and guardians of Eastside teams will be admitted. Participants include cheerleaders and pep band.
Eastside will try to stream each event at home games. The school will work off rosters for attendance purposes. Attendees can pay at the gate or use a Ticket Spicket pass.
The “Red” status is expected to remain in effect at least 4-6 weeks.
DeKalb Eastern will go to remote learning Nov. 23 and 24 before resuming classes Nov. 30. Athletic events, including practices, scheduled during that time will take place.
Fremont High School
Fremont Community Schools is currently working on a revised plan that will be released at a later date.
Virtual learning started for all Fremont schools on Wednesday after the school district had three positive tests for COVID-19. In-person instruction will start again at FHS on Nov. 30. All extracurricular activities have been suspended until Nov. 30.
FHS athletic director Roger Probst said the return to competition for Eagle winter sports athletes will be the weekend of Dec. 4-6 if the district plan remains in place. The boys basketball teams will host Lakeland on Dec. 4. The Fremont girls basketball teams will travel to Lakeland on Dec. 5. The Eagle wrestling team will compete in the Northeast Corner Conference Super Dual on Dec. 5 at West Noble.
Garrett High School
The following will be admitted to events:
• Parents and guardians of Garrett High School participants (basketball players, cheerleaders, wrestlers);
• Stepparents;
• Essential personnel from both competing schools (scorekeepers, video, managers, clock operators, officials, etc.); and
• Media (signing in at the door).
Those who will NOT be admitted:
• Spectators from visiting schools, including coaches scouting;
• Other GHS family members (siblings, grandparents, etc); and
• Community, students, coaches’ spouses.
Concessions will not be sold, or will only be sold on a more limited basis.
DeKalb High School
Attendance will be limited to officials, workers, teams, cheerleaders and parents/guardians of DeKalb athletes only. No siblings or extended family members will be allowed to attend.
Vouchers will not be passed out prior to events and there will be no set number of tickets each athlete can use at their discretion.
Parents/guardians can enter Door 24 at the high school and purchase tickets for $5 each. Those who are not parents/guardians will be asked to leave.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
East Noble
In the Big Blue Pit, 400 tickets will be allotted for each home contest, and it’s on a first come, first served basis. Once the limit is reached, the game will be mark sold out.
All tickets will be sold online at Ticket Spicket. Tickets must be purchased online ahead of the game. No tickets will be sold at the door.
When you buy a ticket online to an individual game, you will receive a digital ticket with a moving background. Present this at the door for entry.
Season passes that have been purchased will still be honored.
The lower level will be closed and fans must sit in the balcony in the main gym.
Varsity basketball games will be live-streamed on IHSAAtv and available for $10 per game.
West Noble
For the West Noble boys basketball scrimmage against DeKalb today at West Noble High School, beginning at 6 p.m., each player/coach on the roster will be allowed four family members per person. The cost of admission will be $3 per person.
All spectators and workers will be required to wear masks throughout the evening and socially distance.
Churubusco
Parents/guardians only allowed in attendance and must sign in upon arrival, face coverings required and social distancing between households is a must.
Bleachers will be marked with masking tape. No spectators will be allowed in the lower bleachers behind teams.
Games will be streamed on the athletics’ YouTube channel, search Busco Sports.
Lakeland
Until further notice, all Lakeland athletic events will be limited to athletes, essential staff, and parents only and no siblings.
Parents attending events will check in at the ticket taker table with their student athletes name when purchasing their ticket to the event. This will be the procedure for both Lakeland parents and visiting team parents. In addition, face coverings will be required at all times.
Prairie Heights
All spectators will sign in at the admission gate under their child’s name to receive their tickets
Families may sit together, but must keep six feet of distancing between other families. Fans will sit in rows without cones/tape.
Tickets will not be available for the community purchase at this time.
Live streaming of games will be used when possible on our the athletics’ Facebook page.
Westview
Admission for all junior high and high school sporting events will be two adults per player.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.