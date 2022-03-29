WATERLOO — Kourtney Crawford has seen what Brenna Spangler can do on the volleyball court during three years of coaching her in club play.
When it came time for the DeKalb senior to pick a college, Crawford knew who she wanted for her Goshen College lineup.
Spangler agreed, and will continue playing for Crawford with the Maple Leafs in the fall. She signed her commitment Monday. She plans to study nursing.
Goshen competes in the NAIA and the Wolverine Hoosier Athletic Conference.
“When we first started the recruiting process, I don’t think Goshen was on her radar,” Crawford said. “I said, ‘Hey, come on, it’s close, you’ll get to compete, I’ll be your coach.’” We started to get a little bit serious with it.
“She received the Presidential Scholars Award at Goshen, which is one of the highest academic awards you can get. We thought it was a no-brainer. She’ll get to continue in the sport that she loves to help us, and help the nursing community when she does get into nursing.”
Spangler was part of a huge turnaround in her senior year with the Barons as the team went from six wins the year before to 17 this season. She was a second-team All-Northeast 8 Conference choice, and a KPC Media Group All-Area selection.
Spangler had 135 kills, 54 blocks, 67 digs and 42 aces last season. In her last two seasons at DeKalb, she had 208 kills and 98 blocks.
“It’s exciting to continue playing one of my favorite sports at the collegiate level. I’m ready for the opportunity,” Spangler said.
“The coach is really likeable. I’ve practiced with the team and I know some of the girls going into the program, and I’ve become great friends with them.”
DeKalb coach Melissa Hall was happy to send a third player on to the college level, following Hope Moring (Franklin) and Paige Snider (Manchester).
“Her work ethic is phenomenal,” Hall said of Spangler. “She’s very gritty. We never question her effort.
“I always thought of her as my little assistant coach. She reads the game so well, especially defensively with her blocking, just being able to know where the hitters are and what’s coming from the other side of the court.”
Spangler can play right side or middle.
“Since I’ve been coaching Brenna, we’ve been switching her between the middle and right side,” Crawford said. “She’s dominant on both, but her strong suit is in the middle. She’s a monster on the block and that’s exactly what Goshen College needs.”
Spangler feels she can bring some intangibles in addition to her volleyball skills.
“I’m really excitable,” she said. “I feel I’ll be a good teammate. I’m always there to bring other people up.
“I’d like to make a name for myself. I’ve always kind of not wanted to be in the spotlight but I’m ready to step forward.”
“She loves learning and she loves being the best that she can be,” Crawford added. “It’s nice to hear her say she wants to step more into the spotlight. She’s been the kid who says ‘I’m going to put everybody else before me, I’m going to hype up everybody else.’
“It’s nice that she’s ready to be that leader and that person people look to.”
