WATERLOO — Snider left no doubt about being one of the area’s best girls basketball teams in a visit to DeKalb Tuesday.
The Panthers scored the first 11 points of the game and never let the Barons in it on their way to a 65-28 win on DeKalb’s senior night. The game finished with a running clock under the IHSAA mercy rule.
Snider (16-3) hit three-pointers on its first two possessions and harassed the Barons throughout with stout man-to-man defense. The Panthers kept DeKalb (8-12) from comfortably settling into the game.
“They’ve got everything. That’s why they’re one of the best teams in the state, and they could make some noise in the state tournament,” DeKalb coach Noah Stuckey said. “They’d be a lot more fun to watch if I weren’t the coach of the other team.”
Senior Jyah LoVett had 19 points to lead the Panthers, who will host the Class 4A sectional next week, and point guard Jordyn Poole had 12 points and six assists. Destini Craig had four assists and seven boards to go with her nine points. Samantha Kabisch had eight rebounds and four blocked shots.
Lillie Cone hit three three-pointers to lead the Barons with nine points and Ashley Cox scored eight. Delaney Cox had five points and eight rebounds.
After a timeout, Delaney Cox scored DeKalb’s first basket at the 4:27 mark of the first quarter. She then made a steal and got it to Ashley Cox for a score.
The revival was a brief one, however, as Poole hit a three, and LoVett went coast-to-coast for a three-point play, and Snider was up 21-8 after one quarter and 37-17 at halftime.
Snider also won the junior varsity clash 54-31. Sienna Abbott led the Barons with nine points, and Baylee Doster and Scout Warner both added five.
