KENDALLVILLE — Donnie Wiley took a perfect game into the sixth inning and a no-hitter into the seventh.
He didn’t get either, but the Barons and their senior right-hander couldn’t be too upset after defeating East Noble 6-2 Thursday to stay unbeaten in Northeast 8 Conference play.
Wiley retired the first 16 Knights he faced before the Barons made three consecutive errors in the sixth inning, leading to the Knights’ first run.
After hitting Hunter Willey to start the seventh, Wiley fanned the next batter and was two outs from a no-hitter.
Gunner Willey followed with East Noble’s hardest-hit ball of the game, a liner into the left-field corner for a double that sent pinch-runner Drew Rhodes home. Wiley then nailed down the victory with a fly ball and a strikeout, his ninth of the day with no walks.
“It’s tough (to lose the no-hitter) right there at the end, but he threw very well,” DeKalb coach Collin Bice said. “He kept hitters off balance and mixed up his pitches. We played defense behind him.
“We’re at the midpoint of the season right now where things are starting to fall together. We’re still leaving too many on base (12 in Thursday’s game), we’ve got to find a way to cash those guys in. We played well enough to win today but we still have plenty to work on.”
DeKalb (9-7 overall, 2-0 NE8) had nine hits off three different EN pitchers, who had eight walks combined.
Knights coach Aaron Desmonds wanted to see his team’s bats wake up earlier.
“We made some weak contact. Wiley pitched a solid game for them,” Desmonds said. “We told the guys we can’t wait till the sixth or seventh inning to start hitting it.
“When we made them make plays, they weren’t making them. If we’d have started that early maybe the outcome’s a little different.”
The Barons had good offense at either end of their lineup. Leadoff hitter Parker Smith went 3-for-4 with two doubles. No. 9 hitter Will Seigel was 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly, driving in two and scoring two.
Elijah Ehmke also had two hits for DeKalb. He and Wiley had RBI singles.
Cody Biddle was the first to reach base for EN (3-9, 0-2) on a mishandled ground ball in the sixth and later scored on an errant throw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.