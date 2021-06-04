GARRETT — Nataley Armstrong is as surprised as anyone she’s running the 400 at the girls state track meet at Ben Davis in Indianapolis Saturday.
“I didn’t even know I’d be running the 400,” she said. “I do the 4x100, a back-to-back event (which is run before the 400). I definitely didn’t see myself here.”
Armstrong was who everybody saw first in the Marion regional last week when she took the championship to earn her trip to state.
“She was seeded sixth, and she ran a very smart race,” Garrett assistant coach Jim Petre said. “She figured ‘I’m right here, I might as well win this thing.’ She had enough to pull it off and that’s what it takes, a lot of guts.”
The 400 is called a dash, but sprinting for one whole lap around the track is a daunting task.
“It’s definitely a race that requires a lot of toughness,” Armstrong said. “It’s an all-out sprint for a minute straight. Not a lot of people want to do it and not a lot of people are good at it.
“I have a distance background but I can still run sprints, so that really helps me. (Cross country) definitely helps my endurance.”
Armstrong has qualified for semi-state three straight years in cross country. She’s one of the top point guards around in basketball and holds every record for assists at Garrett. She was a KPC Media Group All-Area choice in both of those sports.
“I like basketball,” she said. “I like to think of track and cross country as my get-in-shape sports.
“At the end of cross country season you’d think I’d be in shape for basketball, but I’m nowhere near basketball shape. (Track) translates the best because basketball is constant running and this is an event where you’re sprinting for a very long time.”
Petre feels the 400 is one of the most difficult races in track and feels Armstrong has what it takes to do well in the race.
“She’s a hard worker on and off the track,” Petre said. “She’s trained a lot with the boys this year. She’s put in a lot of time and effort to be successful on the track and it’s paid off.
“She’s an all-around great person and great athlete and works hard every day.”
Armstrong is eyeing the school record of 59.59 seconds. Her best came in the regional win at 1:00.29. That was more than 2 1/2 seconds faster than the 1:02.94 she ran at the Angola sectional.
“Knock off another second, and she’s going to be in contention to be on the (awards) stand. You never know what can happen,” Petre said. “It’s very doable for her. The fastest girls in the state are only going to push her even harder.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.