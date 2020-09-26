WATERLOO — No time to talk, no time to look away, no time to breathe.
Blink and you’ll miss the next play in Huntington North’s up-tempo running game, which churned out four long scoring drives to spoil DeKalb’s homecoming with a 28-12 Northeast 8 Conference football win Friday.
While the Barons played keep-away by controlling the ball last week against Columbia City, the tables were turned Friday as the Vikings (3-3 overall, 2-2 NE8) ran 69 plays to 29 for their hosts.
DeKalb (0-3, 0-2) scored on two lightning strikes by Curtis Martin in the first half. He rumbled 63 yards on the third play of the game, being dragged down at the Huntington North 1. Tanner Jack scored on the next play.
Later, Martin had another outburst of the same distance that went for a touchdown.
The Vikings supplied the thunder, with the conference’s second-leading rusher, Aden Dennis, carrying 34 times for 198 yards and two touchdowns.
Both of his scores were old-fashioned want-to. He tore away from a gang of Baron tacklers and ran for 23 yards to the DeKalb 1 late in the first half. He got the last yard on the next play as Huntington North took a 21-12 lead at the break.
Dennis scored the only touchdown of the second half on fourth and goal at the 3, running through three DeKalb tacklers to get to the goal line.
After Martin’s early score, Huntington went on three lengthy touchdown drives on its next three possessions. The Vikings went 54 yards in eight plays, a march that included runs of 24 and 21 yards by Dennis, to take the lead for good at 7-6.
Next came a 67-yard, 19-play drive that took almost 5 ½ minutes. Reid Johnson hit Zach Hubartt with a 19-yard scoring pass on third and 11.
The Vikings followed that with a 65-yard, 13-play drive capped by Dennis’ first touchdown.
Both teams fumbled on their first two possessions of the second half, with the Vikings losing both. After a Huntington North fumble recovery, DeKalb’s defense made its biggest stand of the night, stuffing Dennis on a fourth-and-3 play at the Baron 22.
The Vikings were back at it on their next possession, however, driving 59 yards in 18 plays and using up almost seven minutes. Dennis’ fourth-down scoring run was the capper.
