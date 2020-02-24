The area’s marquee boys basketball sectional will be at Westview, which includes four of the top 15 teams in Class 2A. It will start with a rubber match with the host Warriors and Prairie Heights next Tuesday night.
Westview (18-3) has won 17 out of its last 18 games with younger role players growing up around All-State candidate Charlie Yoder. The only loss in that stretch was a 47-46 win by Prairie Heights in overtime in the Warrior Dome in a Northeast Corner Conference Tournament semifinal game on Jan. 17.
The Warriors won the rematch 64-57 on Feb. 14 at Prairie Heights. The winner of the rubber match will play Churubusco in the first semifinal March 6 at 6 p.m.
It will be the first time Westview or Heights will play the Eagles this season with junior center Landen Jordan in the mix. Jordan became eligible at the start of 2020 after transferring from Concordia. Churubusco won at Westview 56-50 on Dec. 6, but lost at Prairie Heights 87-61 on Dec. 20 behind 36 points from Brandon Christlieb.
Central Noble avoided that mayhem at the top of the bracket. It will play a young Eastside team on March 4 around 7:30 p.m. The winner of that game will play Bremen or Fairfield in the second semifinal on March 6.
In Class 4A at Carroll, area rivals East Noble and DeKalb will meet in round one next Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. The winner will have a tall task on March 6 against Snider in the second semifinal.
The Knights won at home over DeKalb 61-50 on Jan. 17.
Lakewood Park Christian is the area team that stands out in the Class 1A sectional at Fremont. The Panthers have the first-round bye and will play the winner of the first-round game between the host Eagles and Bethany Christian.
Fremont has been hit by key losses over the past few games, including Gabel Pentecost and Ethan Bock to injuries. It showed some fight against Lakewood Park in an 80-72 loss to the Panthers on Feb. 1 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
On the other side of the bracket, Hamilton will play Elkhart Christian in a semifinal game at 6 p.m. on March 6. The Eagles are coached by former LPC coach Chad Hibbard and won over the visiting Marines 96-31 on Dec. 6.
The draws will be tough on area Class 3A teams at Garrett and NorthWood.
In sectional No. 22 at Garrett, the Railroaders drew Allen County Athletic Conference Tournament champion Woodlan in round one for a 6 p.m. tipoff on March 4. Angola have the first-round bye, but will have a challenge in either Concordia or Bishop Dwenger in the first semifinal on March 6.
At the Panther Pit in Nappanee, Lakeland will play Tippecanoe Valley in the lone first-round game on March 3 at 7 p.m. West Noble will play the hosts and likely sectional favorite in the first semifinal on March 6.
IHSAA Boys Basketball Sectional Pairings
Class 4A (at Carroll)
Next Tuesday: First round — Northrop (11-11) vs. F.W. North Side (1-19), 6 p.m.; East Noble (11-9) vs. DeKalb (6-14), 7:30 p.m.
March 6: Semifinals — Carroll (16-5) vs. Northrop-FWNS winner, 6 p.m.; Snider (16-6) vs. EN-DeKalb winner, 7:30 p.m.
March 7: Final, between semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A (at Garrett)
Next Tuesday: First round, Bishop Dwenger (5-16) vs. Concordia (10-10), 7 p.m.
March 4: First round — Garrett (2-18) vs. Woodlan (13-9), 6 p.m.; Leo (14-7) vs. Bishop Luers (14-6), 7:30 p.m.
March 6: Semifinals — Angola (12-8) vs. BD-Concordia winner, 6 p.m.; March 4 winners, 7:30 p.m.
March 7: Final, between semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Class 3A (at NorthWood)
Next Tuesday: First round, Tippecanoe Valley (9-12) vs. Lakeland (6-15), 7 p.m.
March 6: Semifinals — West Noble (6-14) vs. NorthWood (15-6), 6 p.m.; Wawasee (12-9) vs. TV-Lakeland winner, 7:30 p.m.
March 7: Final, between semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A (at Westview)
Next Tuesday: First round, Prairie Heights (16-5) vs. Westview (18-3), 7 p.m.
March 4: First round — Bremen (4-16) vs. Fairfield (9-11), 6 p.m.; Central Noble (18-4) vs. Eastside (8-12), 7:30 p.m.
March 6: Semifinals — Churubusco (13-6) vs. PH-Westview winner, 6 p.m.; March 4 winners, 7:30 p.m.
March 7: Final, between semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Class 1A (at Fremont)
Next Tuesday: First round, Bethany Christian (4-16) vs. Fremont (7-13), 7 p.m.
March 6: Semifinals — Elkhart Christian (9-12) vs. Hamilton (1-18), 6 p.m.; Lakewood Park Christian (10-10) vs. Fremont-Bethany winner, 7:30 p.m.
March 7: Final, between semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
