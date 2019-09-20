AUBURN — The Railroaders earned their local volleyball bragging rights in three consecutive nights, finishing with a tough four-game win over Lakewood Park Christian Thursday. Scores were 25-15, 20-25, 27-25, 25-12.
Garrett won at home over Eastside Tuesday and at home against DeKalb Wednesday, but had to overcome some momentum for the Panthers and the deafening racket put up by their patriotic-themed cheering section to complete the county sweep.
Some tough Panther serving and a breakdown in passing had Garrett struggling, losing the second game and trailing for most of the third. The Railroaders (14-1) managed to get their passing back and get back into their offense just in time to earn their eighth consecutive win overall.
Lakewood Park (11-4) got a kill from Melanie Lee to go up 7-6 in the third game. The Panthers were up 3-5 points throughout until a late run, served by Brooklyn Runion, finally pulled the Railroaders even at 22-22 on a tip by Logan Smith. Another kill by Smith tied it at 23, and a net violation by the Panthers put Garrett at game point.
Lakewood Park survived on a tip by Peyton Lyons, and had a game point of its own at 25-24 when Haley Kruse’s serve hit the net and dropped on the other side for an ace. Garrett scored the final three points, however, to the dismay of the Panthers’ patriotic-themed cheering section, which put up a deafening racket all night.
The hosts never seemed to get their groove back in the fourth game as Garrett galloped to a 12-3 lead. Morgan Ostrowski, Emma Hirchak and Kierra Richards all had kills for the Railroaders during that span.
Lakewood Park pulled to within 13-8 on an ace by Lee and a kill by Kruse, but could get no closer as Garrett pulled away to the win.
That game was much like the first of the night, in which Garrett raced to an 11-4 advantage. The Panthers twice pulled to within four, but the margin would be no smaller. An ace by Smith and two blocks by Ostrowski helped the Railroaders widen the gap to 23-11.
Lakewood Park had the early uprising in the second game, resulting in a 15-5 lead. Lee’s service run of four straight points included an ace and Kruse scored on a tip during that stretch.
The Panthers kept the momentum, and had a comfortable lead throughout. Garrett pulled to within four twice, but Kruse finished the game on a kill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.