Girls Basketball Seventh-grade Barons win
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s seventh-grade team downed Maple Creek 21-16 Wednesday.
Ashley Cox led the Barons with 14 points. Sophia Jackson scored three, and Lauren Kirkpatrick and Sophie Pfister both had two.
Lily Bailey, Emma Albertson, Kate Engleberth, Alivia Crozier and Tori Anderson helped lead a strong DeKalb defensive effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.